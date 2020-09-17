TV & Movies
There Are Already Rumours About The Dancing On Ice 2021 Line Up
Here's what we know so far.
Despite the fact it's not set to return until 2021, fans are already beginning to speculate about who will be featured in the Dancing On Ice line up and – if any of these rumours are true – we're in for a stellar series.
Concerns over TV cancellations have been rife this year owing to the coronavirus crisis. Dancing On Ice involves a lot of physical contact and a live studio audience, leaving fans worried about the future of the show. But worry thee not ice skating buffs; it has been confirmed that Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back for series 13 in the not too distant future.
Speaking about the precautions being taken, pro skater Matt Evers told New! magazine (via Digital Spy): "They've written new guidelines for production, keeping social distancing in mind and making sure there aren't mass gatherings with audiences." He added: "The likes of Strictly and Dancing on Ice may not have live audiences but ITV is adamant it still wants to create entertainment because, as humans, we need it."
So, now we've got that covered, let's get into the important stuff: the contestants. I reached out to ITV to see if they have any comment on who will be featuring this year, but they have declined to comment at this time. However, the rumour mill is already churning and these are the people tipped to take to the ice.