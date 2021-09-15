Britney Spears Deleted Instagram & Shared An Update As To Why On Twitter

Just days after her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Ashgari was announced on Sep. 12, Britney Spears revealed that she’s “taking a little break” from social media after fans became concerned when her Instagram account was deleted.

Sharing an update as to why, Spears assured fans that she’d be back posting to social media “soon.” She simply wants to celebrate her engagement, seemingly away from her millions of followers. “Don’t worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I’ll be back soon,” she tweeted.

Shortly before her Instagram account disappeared, Spears had shown off her customised diamond engagement ring in a sweet Instagram video post on Sep. 12, which (of course) has since been removed. While thousands of fans and peers congratulated the pop icon via social media, Spears was also urged by many to sign a prenup ahead of their marriage — including Oscar-winning actor Octavia Spencer, who posted “make him sign a prenup” under Spears’ engagement post.

It’s not said whether the prenup comments are what contributed to Spears’ shutting down her Instagram account, but the star has previously made it known that she wants to be free to make her own decisions.

Instagram had been a regular outlet for Spears who recently came one step closer to being released from the 13-year long conservatorship her father, Jamie Spears, held over her. Per BBC News, a court hearing is scheduled for 29 September on that matter.

Before her account was removed, Spears had shared a post reflecting on growing up in a world where she was “controlled by someone else,” as reported by Variety,

In the deleted post, Spears wrote: “Growing up in a world where basically almost everything I did was controlled by someone else… I hope this message gets to people who have been confused or manipulated by a system !!!! No … you’re not alone and no … you’re not crazy !!!! People need to hear this before it’s TOO LATE !!!! I’ve waited 13 years and counting for my freedom !!!!!”

In the same post she also thanked the Free Britney movement, before wiping her IG clean.