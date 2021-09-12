Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari may have upstaged the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 by announcing their engagement. In an Instagram post, the pop superstar showed off the diamond ring he got her to express his love and commitment. She planted a kiss on his cheek and captioned the video with, “I can’t f*cking believe it!!!!!”

Asghari also shared the news on his Instagram feed, albeit with a kissing photo, captioned simply with the king and queen emojis. In the photo, the 27-year-old actor shares a kiss with Spears that’s barely seen because she’s holding up her engagement ring finger. The happy couple met in 2016. According to People, New York City jeweler Roman Malayev of Forever Diamonds designed the ring.

Malayev and his Forever Diamonds NY team congratulated Spears and Asghari on the jewelry business’ website with a heartfelt message. The statement also shows that Spears’ engagement ring appears to have been named after the Grammy award winner. “A ring worthy of the Lioness herself, we have named this stunning setting The Britney,” it reads.

Spears and Asghari have been an item since 2016. That year they met on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video and became inseparable thereafter. In comparison to Spears’ former highly publicized relationships with exes Kevin Federline and Justin Timberlake, the “Gimme More” singer’s love connection with Asghari remained fairly under the radar. They became Instagram official and made their first public appearance together in 2017. Fans were given access into Spears and Asghari’s relationship on Instagram with sweet birthday messages written for one another and anniversary pictures.

In 2021, Asghari’s consistent support of Spears amid her conservatorship legal battle was also made abundantly clear. Spears acknowledged Asghari on Instagram in August, writing, “Not only has this cute assh*le been with me through both the hardest and the best years of my life be he happens to be an extremely good cook! Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star!!!!”