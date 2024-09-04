Going into Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette finale, the Season 21 lead had a difficult choice between Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader. By the end of the Sept. 3 episode, she made her decision, but that was the start of the drama to come.

Here’s a Bachelorette finale recap, including why Marcus left the show rose-less.

Jenn’s Family Met The Guys

Devin was the first to meet Jenn’s family during the three-hour finale. He opened up about bonding with Jenn over their similar childhoods, and said if he weren’t her final pick, it would “kill” him. “I don’t see this world without Jenn in my life,” he said.

In a private conversation with her mom, Trinh, Jenn said she appreciated how she could talk about her feelings with Devin, adding that he wanted to understand her and her culture. However, Trinh wasn’t totally convinced. “I think you need more time to understand each other, before you can move forward,” she said.

Jenn’s brother, James, wasn’t sure about Devin either. But he said the way Jenn talks about him shows how much she has grown, and that they may be a “great match.” He also told Devin that while he wouldn’t give his blessing before speaking to Marcus, he appreciated being asked for it.

At the end, Devin said the date “screwed with [his] head.”

DISNEY/John Fleenor

Marcus then met Jenn’s loved ones. He shared his backstory, though James wanted to hear more about their connection. Marcus also said his time in the military left him with a “heart of stone,” which worried James, who was concerned the contestant was emotionally unavailable. “Is that her falling back into her pattern with toxic relationships?” he wondered about his sister.

Finally, Jenn asked Marcus how he envisioned their time on the show ending. He said meeting her family was “progress,” but he still lacked certainty.

One Last Date

Jenn and Devin went on their final date, participating in a traditional Hawaiian ceremony about embracing the future and leaving fear behind. She, specifically, said farewell to her fear of abandonment.

Later, Devin told Jenn that she was the “most important thing in [his] life,” and presented her with a special stone from their first date in New Zealand. She was moved by the gesture and left the date feeling confident in their connection, saying he showed her what unconditional love meant.

Before her date with Marcus, Jenn went to his room to get clarity and told him he was “running out of time.” He regretted “not diving deeper” to envision a future with her and reiterated that it was scary for him to do so.

But eventually, Marcus did tell Jenn he loved her. “I want to give it a try,” he said. “I don’t want to give up on us.”

Instead of being relieved by the declaration, Jenn was frustrated, telling the camera that her certainty was “dwindling down.” After taking a minute away, Jenn ultimately said goodbye to Marcus — telling him she was “done waiting around for somebody to get there.”

“I’m afraid I’m not going to find someone like you,” Marcus said.

Jenn and Marcus briefly reunited at After the Final Rose, where Jenn admitted that she knew “deep down” that something was amiss between the pair.

A Shocking Twist

Back in Hawaii, Devin picked out an engagement ring with Neil Lane. However, Jenn told Jesse that she would be proposing to Devin instead.

But the show cut to a surprising update from After the Final Rose: Jenn and Devin did get engaged, but Devin ended things after the show.

More to come...