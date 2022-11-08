Olivia Attwood Shares Her “Heartbreak” Over Early I’m A Celeb Exit

Just as her long-time fans expected, Love Island’s Olivia Attwood conquered a lot within the first 24 hours of starring on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! She was branded a VIP (Very Isolated Person), jumped out of a helicopter with Chris Moyles, slept on a deserted island with Boy George and presenter Scarlette Douglas, took part in the first Bushtucker Trial of the series, and eventually made her way into camp. But by the second episode, Attwood had become the first celebrity to exit the series. So why did Attwood leave the jungle?

At the time of writing, it remains unclear why Attwood was forced to leave the reality series so early. However, a representative from ITV told Bustle that the Love Island star “needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks” overnight, with the show’s medics advising that it wasn’t “safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation.”

Attwood has yet to clarify what happened but will do so “in due course,” as her family shared on the star’s Instagram Stories on Nov. 7. “To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement, she dreamed of doing I’m A Celeb for years,” they wrote. “For reasons beyond her control, her journey has been cut short.”

TV presenter Richard Madeley had a similar experience during last year’s series in Gwrych Castle in North Wales. Having been on the show for five days, Madeley left after experiencing a medical emergency. As he explained while presenting Good Morning Britain shortly after leaving the castle, the broadcasting star experienced “severe dehydration,” resulting in a hospital trip. Despite being given a “100 per cent clean bill of health,” Madeley couldn’t return to camp due to the lockdown-related isolation rules at the time. “Obviously I’m gutted to be leaving so soon, but the safety of all the campmates is the number one priority,” the presenter said.