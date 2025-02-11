Grant Ellis may have begun his career shooting hoops, but during Week 3 of his Bachelor journey, he stepped into the position of referee.

Despite having a positive one-on-one date with Grant in the Feb. 10 episode of The Bachelor, Carolina Sofía’s confidence was shaken after an off-camera conversation with Rose Sombke. “She said that last week on our group date, when me and Grant danced together, he told Rose when he was dancing with me he was thinking about her,” she said in a confessional.

After relaying the story to Grant, he immediately shut it down. “If I was thinking of somebody else while I was dancing with you on stage, I would have been dancing with them,” he said. “Something in there doesn’t make sense, and it seems kind of personal. Because that’s a lie.”

Grant then tracked down Rose — Carolina didn’t name her, but he figured it out — and confronted her about the claim.

“I thought that was something that I heard you say,” Rose said, adding that she told Carolina when they were both “spiraling,” and it wasn’t a good moment for her. She apologized for the confusion, but maintained that she didn’t intentionally spread a false rumor.

Disney/Matt Sayles

“I can own my words, and I can also say that that was a mistake, and I’m sorry that that hurts your character,” she said. Rose ultimately got a rose at the Week 3 ceremony. But the teaser for next week shows her in tears, so this may not be the end of the drama.

In the meantime, viewers at home debated who was in the right — and they pulled up the receipts to do it.

What Did Grant Actually Say?

In defense of Rose, several viewers on X (formerly Twitter) shared clips of Grant and Rose’s conversation from Week 2.

“Grant not only said it. He said it loudly. Justice for Rose,” one user wrote.

“He did say that!!!” said another, while several fans suggested Grant had been “caught in a lie” and looked forward to Women Tell All so the show might “roll the tapes.”

Disney/John Fleenor

To recap: After Week 2’s performance group date — where the women danced and sang to Grant on stage — Rose shared that she was struggling to “trust the process,” but felt better when there were no distractions.

“I’m not going to sit here and lie, you’re somebody that I do think about,” Grant said. “And I just want to make sure that you know that. Because I’m very interested in you. Like even today, right? The whole dancing thing on stage, and everything — I was thinking about you. I don’t want you to feel like I’m not paying attention, because I am.”

A Major Misunderstanding

In the clip, neither Rose nor Grant mentioned Carolina by name. So, several viewers had a different interpretation of the scene — suggesting that Grant wasn’t talking about dancing with Carolina but about noticing Rose while all the women danced on stage. This would still be quite a compliment (Joey Graziadei told Kelsey Anderson something similar last season), but it wouldn’t come at Carolina’s expense.

“I think Rose did misunderstand what Grant said and he was referring to the whole group dancing but she probably shouldn’t have told it to Carolina,” one fan wrote. “Obviously that would make her feel terrible.”

Another viewer agreed, “I get how Rose would misinterpret that. I don’t get why she would say that to Carolina.”