While all eyes are on Westminster Abbey and the UK during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession, people were surprised to see one of their favorite TV stars in attendance: actor Sandra Oh.

Oh, the star of BBC’s Killing Eve, wasn’t there just to pay her respects to the late monarch who passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96. Oh actually had an official role in the procession as a member of the Order of Canada, a civilian honor that Queen Elizabeth II established in 1967 to recognize “outstanding achievement, dedication to the community, and service to the nation.” It is known as the third-highest civilian honor in the country behind the Cross of Valor (which awards civilians who have performed acts of courage in the face of peril) and membership in the Order of Merit, which recognizes distinguished service in the armed forces, science, art, literature, or for the promotion of culture.

Ontario, Canada native Oh was appointed as an Officer in June 2022 for her “artistic career filled with memorable stage, television and film roles in Canada and abroad.” Because Canada is a Commonwealth country, Queen Elizabeth established the Order of Canada on the advice of then-Canadian prime minister Lester B. Pearson for the celebration of the Canadian Confederation’s centennial. Those who have been given the honor wear a maple leaf-shaped insignia with a red and white ribbon that symbolizes Canada’s national colors.

Oh was part of the procession that arrived prior to the British royal family and the Queen’s coffin, and was seen wearing an all-black ensemble, except for her Order of Canada ribbon. Others in her group included holders of the Victoria Cross, The George Cross, and the Orders of Chivalry as well as other nominated Officers of the Commonwealth. As part of the Canadian delegation, Oh also joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau in paying her respects.

Fans watching at home expressed their surprise (and delight) in seeing one of their favorite stars as part of the official ceremony.

Other public figures who attended in an official capacity were Peep Show’s Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent. Man vs. Wild’s Bear Grylls, who was representing the Scouts Association as the United Kingdom’s Chief Scout, was also in attendance.