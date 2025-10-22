It’s almost time to hold space for Wicked: One Wonderful Night. Before Wicked: For Good hits theaters on Nov. 21, NBC will release a two-hour musical special led by stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The first-look photos dropped on Oct. 22, teasing “a thrillifying celebration.”

Wicked and For Good director Jon M. Chu shared details with Extra after serving as a guest judge on Dancing with the Stars on Oct. 21, and he made it clear the pre-recorded TV event will be one to remember.

“I’m so excited for people to see that special,” he said. “It’ll give you a little hint. First of all, this is the first time that they’re going to be performing those numbers on stage — maybe the last time — so it’s a very special night. We had some amazing performances, some even surprises that you’ll have to wait to see.”

A Night Of Wicked Stars

The TV special reunites the stars of the Wicked movies. Filming at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre, Grande (Galinda) and Erivo (Elphaba) are joined by their co-stars Michelle Yeoh (Madame Morrible), Jeff Goldblum (the Wonderful Wizard of Oz), Ethan Slater (Boq), Bowen Yang (Pfannee), and Marissa Bode (Nessarose). NBC has also teased surprise guests, along with appearances by Chu and composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande Griffin Nagel/NBC Jeff Goldblum and Cynthia Erivo Griffin Nagel/NBC 1 / 2

Grande gave a behind-the-scenes look on Oct. 22, the same day NBC released the official photos. Her Instagram carousel captured moments from filming as well as some of the fun backstage. Fans will see their dynamic will come to life during the special.

Performances And Surprises Await

With the cast together, performances are in order. They’ll showcase songs from the first Wicked movie with a 37-piece orchestra led by Stephen Oremus, and NBC has also teased sneak peeks at songs from the sequel. Wicked: One Wonderful Night features reimagined musical arrangements and dance numbers choreographed by Christopher Scott, who worked on both films.

Michelle Yeoh Griffin Nagel/NBC Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, and Ethan Slater Griffin Nagel/NBC Ariana Grande Griffin Nagel/NBC 1 / 3

Beyond the music and dance, NBC has teased cast interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, and exclusive surprises. Fans can further expect to see world premiere clips ahead of Wicked: For Good.

How To Watch

The two-hour musical special first airs on NBC on Thursday, Nov. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The next day, it will be available for streaming on Peacock. It’s all part of the lead-up to the musical adaptation’s much-anticipated conclusion, Wicked: For Good, which finally arrives in theaters on Nov. 21.