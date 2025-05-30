If you’ve been counting down the minutes until the next Wicked movie— officially titled Wicked: For Good — ever since you heard Cynthia Erivo’s jaw-dropping “Defying Gravity” battle cry in November, you’re not alone.

Now that the Wicked sequel is less than six months away (it hits theaters on Nov. 21), it’s the perfect time for a refresher on the eclectic bunch of witches, animals, and dashing royalty that make up Shiz society and Oz at large. Here’s a handy Wicked cast and characters guide for Parts 1 and 2.

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

Cynthia Erivo plays Elphaba Thropp, the powerful witch who hopes meeting the Wizard will grant her the acceptance she’s always craved. But as the end of Part 1 shows, the man running Oz isn’t quite what he seems.

Before her Oscar-nominated turn as Elphaba, Erivo earned critical acclaim for her roles in the film Harriet and the stage musical The Color Purple — to name just a few titles across her multi-hyphenate career. Erivo also co-wrote a new, original song for Wicked: For Good that, she told Variety, left the entire crew “in tears.”

“I hope audiences are ready — it’s a song that speaks to the heart of who Elphaba is,” she added.

Ariana Grande as Glinda

Like her on-and-off-screen bestie, Ariana Grande received an Oscar nod for her portrayal of Glinda Upland. In Part 1, the Shiz queen bee forges an unexpected connection with her roommate, Elphaba — a friendship that seems to have changed them both (for good, you might say) ahead of Part 2.

Wicked represents a return to acting for Grande, who got her start on Broadway and Nickelodeon but has spent most of the past decade dominating music, including her most recent album, 2024’s Eternal Sunshine.

Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero

Jonathan Bailey plays Prince Fiyero, whose arrival causes quite a stir at Shiz — especially among Elphaba and Glinda, who both have feelings for the handsome newcomer. Though he might encourage his fellow students to “live the unexamined life” with a riotous dance number, it’s clear that his time with Elphaba has started to uncover his more sensitive side.

In addition to his swoon-worthy starring role on Bridgerton, Bailey has a lauded stage and screen career, including a recent turn in the political romance Fellow Travelers.

Marissa Bode as Nessarose

Wicked marked the feature film debut of Marissa Bode, who plays Elphaba’s younger sister, Nessarose. She’s a Shiz newcomer who hopes to find independence (and maybe romance!) at the school. Bode’s already making history on the Wicked cast, as she’s the first actor who uses a wheelchair in real life to portray Nessarose.

Ethan Slater as Boq

Ethan Slater’s Boq is a Munchkin boy who initially crushes on Glinda, but when she encourages him to ask Nessarose to the Ozdust instead, the new couple has a romantic evening on the dance floor. Before Wicked, Slater portrayed the titular character in SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical.

Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible

Michelle Yeoh plays Shiz’s Madame Morrible, who takes Elphaba under her wing — with the promise that one day, she’ll meet the Wizard. But upon fulfilling that promise in Wicked: Part 1, Morrible reveals that there are some strings attached.

Before joining the Wicked cast, Yeoh’s iconic film career spanned genres and decades: from Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon to Crazy Rich Asians and, recently, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard

Speaking of the Wizard, Jeff Goldblum plays the enigmatic man behind the curtain in Wicked. Once Elphaba makes clear she has no interest in doing the Wizard’s twisted bidding, he sends his guards after her — the suspenseful chase soundtracked by a triumphant “Defying Gravity.”

In addition to Wicked, Goldblum’s long and eclectic resume includes The Fly, Jurassic Park, and Independence Day.

Peter Dinklage as Dr. Dillamond

Elphaba’s time with Peter Dinklage’s Dr. Dillamond was instrumental in her learning about the plight of animals in Oz, helping to spark her rebellion against the Wizard ahead of Wicked: For Good.

Before voicing the goat professor, Dinklage earned critical acclaim for his turn in Game of Thrones. More recently, he starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Bowen Yang As Pfannee

You can’t forget about Glinda’s sycophantic Shiz followers, Pfannee and ShenShen. Bowen Yang, who plays Pfannee, is known for his hilarious tenure on Saturday Night Live — he frequently flew between London and New York while working on both jobs — as well as romantic comedies like Fire Island and The Wedding Banquet.

Bronwyn James As ShenShen

The other half of the hilarious duo, Bronwyn James joined the Wicked cast after appearing in TV series such as Harlots, Wild Bill, and Lockwood & Co.