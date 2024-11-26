A Wicked Theory May Explain Glinda’s Part 2 Wedding Dress

Spoilers for Wicked ahead. The long-awaited Wicked Part One, starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda, closely follows the first half of the original Broadway musical. Therefore, it’s safe to expect Part Two to mirror the second act, with the same ending all but confirmed. However, there might be some surprises in store for the upcoming film.

As noted on Reddit, the first Wicked teaser features a brief glimpse of Glinda wearing a traditional white wedding dress, surrounded by hordes of Ozians sitting on both sides watching her seemingly walk down the aisle. This scene does not appear anywhere in the first film, and since there’s no wedding in the original musical, this may be one of the main changes in Part Two.

Therefore, it appears Glinda might be marrying her love interest, Jonathan Bailey’s Prince Fiyero — or at least wanting to.

How Glinda’s Wedding Could Happen

YouTube / Universal Pictures

In the second act of the Broadway musical, Fiyero is infuriated when Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh) announces that he and Glinda are engaged without his knowledge or permission. While he’s publicly interested in Glinda, he secretly pines after Elphaba and accepts the position as Captain of the Guard to find her.

The first time Elphaba’s found in Oz, he helps her escape and goes with her, meaning the wedding never happens. However, as the hunt for Elphaba continues, the film may stage a royal wedding for Glinda and Fiyero to improve public morale.

One Reddit fan speculates that before Glinda and Fiyero say “I do,” guards will crash in, announcing that Elphaba has been spotted, giving the groom a good reason to run from the altar. “To the public, it looks like it’s part of his captain of the guard duties, but it’s obviously to find Elphaba,” they noted.

Another fan went into more detail, saying the wedding may happen while Elphaba confronts the Wizard, as he makes one last attempt to work with her. “The monkeys will be freed by the wizard at Elphaba’s request, which will make Fiyero and Glinda leave the wedding to reunite with Elphaba,” they wrote. “Leading to Fiyero’s choice to leave with Elphaba and Glinda being left heartbroken.”

Universal Pictures

However, one commenter suggested that the wedding could be a part of Glinda’s dream sequence, as she mourns the loss of her relationship with Fiyero while singing her reprise of Elphaba’s heartbreaking ballad “I’m Not That Girl” from Part One.

No matter how Glinda’s wedding is presented in the film, don’t expect a happy ending with her and Fiyero.