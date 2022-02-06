The smokes and mirrors of social media is at the centre of the BBC’s newest psychological thriller Chloe. Created by Alice Seabright — known for her work on Netflix’s Sex Education — the drama follows the story of a woman who takes on a new identity while investigating the mysterious death of her favourite social media influencer.

The six-part series has generated a significant amount of buzz ahead of its BBC debut. But, what is there to know about the future of the drama, and will Chloe return for a season two?

At the time of writing, there is currently no word on whether or not Chloe will be back for a second outing. I will update with any new information once it becomes available.

Co-written by Seabright, Kayleigh Llewellyn, Poppy Cogan, and Bolu Babalola, the six-part BBC thriller follows the story of Becky Green, who resides with her mother in a small seaside flat. Becky spends her days caring for her mother who suffers with early-onset dementia, and finds some much-needed escapism in the life of online influencer, Chloe Fairbourne. Becky becomes infatuated with Chloe’s seemingly ideal life, and when Chloe dies unexpectedly, Becky sets out to uncover what really happened to the social media star by taking on a new identity.

“Through her alter-ego Sasha, Becky becomes a powerful, transgressive heroine; a popular, well-connected ‘someone’ with a life, and loves, that are far more exciting and addictive than the ‘no-one’ she is as Becky. However, the pretence soon obscures and conflates reality, and Becky risks losing herself completely in the game she is playing,” a BBC synopsis teases of the new series.

Leading the cast of Chloe is Erin Doherty, best known for her acclaimed portrayal of Princess Anne in Netflix’s The Crown. She is joined in the thriller by Gangs of London's Pippa Bennett-Warner, Poldark star Jack Farthing, The Serpent’s Billy Howle, Search Party's Brandon Michael Hall, Stay Close star Poppy Gilbert, and newcomer Alexander Eliot, among others.

Chloe begins airing on Sunday, Feb. 6 on BBC One.