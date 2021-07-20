Harry & Meghan Reportedly Want Lilibet To Have A Royal Christening

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have moved to the States permanently, but it’s been reported that they still have pretty traditional plans for Lilibet’s christening. The couple confirmed the birth of their second child on June 6. Unlike her brother Archie, Lilibet was born in the U.S. but will she have a royal christening?

On July 1, Prince Harry returned to the UK to join the Duke of Cambridge in unveiling a statue of their mother, Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday. The brothers hadn’t been seen, publicly, together since the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral in April 2021. According to The Daily Mail, while Prince Harry was in the UK he made his “intentions clear” as to where he’d like his newborn daughter to be christened.

“Harry told several people that they want to have Lili christened in Windsor, just like her brother,” a source told The Daily Mail, “They are happy to wait until circumstances allow.” Currently, travel restrictions between the U.S. and UK mean the family haven’t been able to visit London during the pandemic.

While Archie was christened when he was two months old, Elle explains that, under the current circumstances, there’s been no confirmation of when Lilibet will be christened. Traditionally, royal babies are christened following the Holy Baptism of the Church of England, but there’s no age limit on when the ceremony can happen. In the past baptisms have taken place at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

However, if Lilibet was to have a royal christening in the UK then it would make sense that it would take place at Windsor. In July 2019, Archie was christened in the private chapel at Windsor Castle. On the day, the Sussex Instagram page shared a picture of the couple with baby Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Diana's sisters Lady Jane Fellowes, and Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

The caption read, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are so happy to share the joy of this day with members of the public who have been incredibly supportive since the birth of their son. They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their firstborn and celebrating this special moment.”

Windsor is also incredibly close to the Queen who is yet to meet her new great-granddaughter and was where Prince Harry and Meghan got married. Frogmore Cottage is also within the grounds, the first home that Meghan and Prince Harry shared as newlyweds and it’s the home that they brought Archie to when he was born.