Initially set for release on March 27, Disney's live-action remake of Mulan has continuously been pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, with cinemas beginning to re-open again in the UK, the film was expected to be one of the main draws for audiences to return. However, Disney has now confirmed that the film will be going straight to Disney+ in the U.S. So will Mulan be available to rent on Disney+ in the UK as well?

Currently, it's not entirely clear. In a webcast covering their fiscal year earnings for the third quarter of 2020, Disney announced that Mulan will be offered to most Disney+ markets including the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and a number of countries in Western Europe starting Sep. 4 on a "premiere access basis."

"The price point will be $29.99 [around £23] in the U.S., and will vary slightly in other countries," a Disney rep said. "Simultaneously, we will be releasing the film theatrically in certain markets where currently we have no announced launch plans for Disney+, and where theatres are open."

So while this information doesn't exactly confirm that Mulan will be available to stream in the UK, it suggests it's more than likely.

Described by Disney chief executive as a "one-off", the decision to stream Mulan rather go-ahead with a theatrical release has been described as a "tipping point" between the two mediums. "For many, this will seem a step backwards rather than forward," chief executive of the UK Cinema Association told the Hollywood Reporter. "The decision to not give cinemas a chance to play the film (even if day and date with Disney+) is frankly bewildering and something we've of course gone back to them on." He continued:

"With cinemas across the UK now continuing to re-open and welcome back their customers, the decision by Walt Disney Studios to put Mulan on their Disney+ service and not into cinemas will be seen by many as hugely disappointing and mistimed."