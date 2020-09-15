Netflix's Criminal is back and tenser than ever, this time with an even bigger cast of actors including Kit Harrington and Sophie Okonedo. There's plenty more crimes and stories to tell beyond this instalment, but will the UK version of Criminal return for season three?

At the time of writing, Netflix hasn't revealed any info in regards to season three. However, Katherine Kelly (who plays DI Natalie Hobbs) recently told Radio Times that it's a possibility. "It's a very unique show in many ways," she explained, "and the way it's set up is that we could come back and do just one, or we could do six, or we could leave it for a few years and then come back to it."

Describing Criminal's formula as unpredictable, Kelly admits that she "couldn't really say what the plan is." But she believes that showrunners George Kay and Jim Field Smith are wanting to do more. "George, he's so brilliant that he's always thinking about another story, another episode. He's got so many ideas."

As a series regulars, Kelly and Lee Ingleby (DI Tony Myerscough) have had the opportunity to work with a rotating cast through the first two series. For the potential third, Ingleby tells the Radio Times that wants to work opposite his heroes. "So I'd have [Anthony] Hopkins, get him in, or Judi Dench, that'd be interesting, wouldn't it?" As for Kelly, she'd love to work with Fiona Shaw. "She'd be fantastic, wouldn't she?" the actor said, adding that Kathy Burke or Michaela Coel would also be amazing additions.

Shubham Saraf (DC Kyle Petit) would "love to see someone like Ian McKellen" in the series, and Rochenda Sandall (DC Vanessa Warren) tells Radio Times that she'd "like to see somebody like [The Salisbury Poisonings actor] Johnny Harris, or Paddy Considine — people who have got an incredible pull and focus on-screen."

As Bustle previously reported, the second series of Criminal will be available to stream from Sep. 16. It'll feature four episodes with four new cases and suspects, starring Kit Harington (Game of Thornes), Kunal Nayyar (Big Bang Theory), Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe), and Sophie Okonedo (Hotel Rwanda). "Prepare for bold stories, some surprises, and a completely innovative take on the police procedural," its synopsis on Netflix reads.