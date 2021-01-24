Everything We Know About The Chances Of Olivia Rodrigo Touring The UK

When Olivia Rodrigo released "Drivers License" earlier this month, she unleashed all of the teenage angst that lockdown’s brought out in us. The 17 year old hit number one in the UK and U.S., went viral on TikTok, and broke the record for most Spotify streams in a single week. So, the natural next question is, will Olivia Rodrigo tour the UK? Of course the pandemic will probably mean live gigs are a long way off, but are there any plans for late 2021 or beyond?

Rodrigo can count her Lorde, Halsey, and her idol Taylor Swift among her every-growing list of fans and has described her success as "absolutely surreal." The singer-songwriter, who gained fame on Disney+ original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has said lockdown has been a whirlwind and she didn’t anticipate "Drivers License" taking off like it did.

Speaking to Billboard about creating her debut, she said, "To see it do really well – to have this really painful moment in my life, and turn it into something beautiful that can maybe help people through a tough time that they’re having, like I was having a tough time – it’s just so empowering. And I feel grateful that I got to do that."

Ever since the release of "Drivers License", fans have been speculating on who the song may have been written about, with her High School Musical co-star Joshua Bassett being the lead theory. However, Rodrigo responded to the rumours by saying: "I totally understand people's curiosity with the specifics of who the song's about and what it's about, but to me, that's really the least important part of the song," she said in the Tuesday, Jan. 19, interview. "It's resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important."

But what's the latest news about Rodrigo and touring?

Sadly, there’s no words as of yet whether the singer will be taking her music out on the road in the UK, U.S., or anywhere for that matter. Presumably things are just too difficult right now with COVID restrictions.

If you want to be the first to find out if and when Rodrigo is finally able to tour, my suggestion would be to sign up to her newsletter via here website here. That way, you know you're ahead of the crowd.

In the meantime, we'll just have to carry on listening non-stop to "Drivers License" and pretending we're in our very angst-y music video. What? Just me?