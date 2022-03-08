The Pieces of Her Cast Are Eager For A Second Series, Too

Based on the novel of the same name by Karin Slaughter, Netflix’s latest drama Pieces of Her follows the gripping story of Andy Oliver as she slowly discovers the shady past of her mother. Starring Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote, Pieces of Her has become a must-watch for subscribers of the streaming giant – so much so that it’s currently the most popular show on the platform. But will Pieces of Her return for a second series?

Initially billed as a limited series, the future of Pieces of Her is looking a little uncertain. However, Netflix has yet to confirm or deny the possibility of the American thriller drama returning for another round, so there’s that to keep in mind. Bustle has reached out to Netflix for clarification on whether this story will continue, but have yet to hear back.

Judging by the season finale, there’s plenty of loose ends to follow into a second series. As NBC Today notes, the final scene of Pieces of Her is pretty open ended. However, the book’s author is a fan of ending books “where not everything is tied up” so the reader can “have questions about the emotional arc of a character”. Essentially, the viewer gets the opportunity to make up their own narrative of where Andy and Laura are headed off-screen.

But if it were up to the Pieces of Me cast, the series would definitely be back for a second season. Speaking to PopSugar, Toni Collette said she didn’t think a second season “would be improbable”, and that she’d “love to see what happens” with Laura – especially to discover “how she does get that freedom back that she got a taste for literally three hours before it was taken away again.”

Jacob Scipio, who plays Michael Vargas, agreed. He reckons that the first season is just “scratching the surface” of the story, and that “you’re just seeing the beginning” of his character. He also sees potential in Mike and Andy’s relationship, too. “When people go through a trauma together, there’s an unbreakable bond that will last forever – no matter what kinds of paths they go on, whether they’re divergent or connected.”