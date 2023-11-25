Jada Pinkett Smith dropped a bombshell in October when she shared that she and husband Will Smith have been “living completely separate lives” since 2016. This Thanksgiving, “separate” looked more like “together.” Both Will and Jada shared photos on Nov. 24 that showed a family united.

“A perfect Thanksgiving Day,” she wrote, “I hope yours was as well.” Her post included two slides of photos, taken by photographer Alan Silfen, that showed the estranged couple celebrating with their two children, Willow and Jaden Smith, as well as Will’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, their son, Trey Smith, and other family members.

Will shared even more shots from the photo shoot in his post. “Best Thanksgiving Ever!” he wrote. He added that one of the photos showed “Mom-Mom with her 9 grandkids!!” In it, you can see his mother, Caroline Bright, surrounded by his three kids and their cousins.

A Room Full Of Love

Jada’s mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, shared her own glowing memories from the family festivities in a comment on Jada’s post. “Family, friends, good food, good energy and a room full of love for one another! So grateful!” she wrote. Meanwhile, Willow reiterated her dad’s “Best Thanksgiving ever!” message in an Instagram story.

Many of the separated couple’s followers were thrilled to see the whole family together. “Awww love these,” podcaster Jay Shetty commented on Jada’s post. Both he and actor Debbie Allen sent multiple heart emojis to the family, as so did countless others. However, there were some users who shared how puzzling they find the couple’s nontraditional relationship. “I’m just so confused about y’all life!” one wrote. Another follower added, “Look like a married couple to me not a separated one.”

“Completely Separate Lives”

Jada opened up about her relationship with Will as she promoted her new memoir, Worthy, in early October. After Today dropped a preview clip for her interview with Hoda Kotb, the couple’s separation took over headlines. Jada likened their situation to a divorce, but explained they weren’t “ready” to take that step or share it with the public. They were “still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership,” as she put it.

Both Jada and Will made it clear they still care very much about one another in the days following her revelation. He wrote a letter to Jada for Shetty to read on his podcast, On Purpose with Jay Shetty, during her guest appearance in the Oct. 16 episode. “If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I’ll start now,” he wrote. Before concluding, he added, “I love you endlessly.” The message made Jada emotional, and she pointed to it as the reason why she “can’t divorce that joker.”