Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have kept this major detail about their relationship quiet for over seven years. In a new clip from her upcoming interview with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, the actor revealed that she and Smith secretly separated in 2016 after nearly two decades of marriage, and have been “living completely separate lives” since.

The revelation comes from Pinkett Smith’s new memoir Worthy, which stunned Kotb so much that she had to re-read it and confirm with the source. “It was not a divorce on paper,” Kotb clarified, which Pinkett Smith affirmed, before confirming that it was a divorce in the emotional sense.

When asked why their relationship became “fractured,” Pinkett Smith explained that several things had happened leading to their split. “By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying,” she recalled. “I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

However, she and Smith decided not to share that development with the public, saying they were “trying to figure out how to be in partnership, in regards to, how do we present that to people?” Pinkett Smith said the pair have considered getting divorced legally, but haven’t been emotionally ready to file the papers. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through... whatever,” she said. “I just haven’t been able to break that promise."

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Madagascar star briefly touched upon the topic in a separate interview with PEOPLE, confirming they had already been separated for six years before the infamous slap at the 2022 Academy Awards. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together,” she said. “We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

The pair have been open about their marriage issues in the past. In July 2020, Pinkett Smith went on Red Table Talk with Smith to reveal that she had a relationship with family friend August Alsina, calling it an “entanglement” that happened when they were briefly separated.

“About four and a half years ago, I started a friendship with August,” she explained, clarifying that she and Smith “were going through a very difficult time.” “I was done with your a**,” Smith joked, adding “I really felt like we could be over.” After they split, Pinkett Smith went on to have a relationship with Alsina, which stopped when the married couple decided to work through their issues and “heal.”

However, what they didn’t divulge at the time is that they never ended up getting back together after that “entanglement.” Instead, the two simply kept up appearances as husband and wife to support each other at major events, like of course, the 2022 Oscars. According to Kotb, Pinkett Smith will open up more about that night in an entirely separate chapter of Worthy, which is released on Oct. 17.