So, Will Taylor Swift Tour The UK Anytime Soon?

On November 21, Taylor Swift fans across the globe were united in joy bu the release of her re-recorded version of Red.

Not only do we now have brand new versions of “State of Grace”, “Treacherous”, “I Knew You Were Trouble”, “22”, “Everything Has Changed”, and more, Swift also released new songs “Better Man”, “Babe”, and recordings of “Nothing New” and “I Bet You Think About Me” now featuring Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton, respectively, as well as an exclusive ten minute (yes ten whole minutes) version of “All Too Well”.

And while Swifties are no doubt listening to the new album on repeat, many of us are wondering if we’ll get to hear them live anytime soon. Even though it’s not a brand-new album, we’re hoping that she’ll go on a promotional tour for Red as well as performing Folklore and Everlore live, too, since Swift hasn’t had a chance to travel to the UK since their release.

Sadly, though, as of right now (November 16), Swift has nothing scheduled tour-wise in the U.S, Europe, or the UK. The last announcement on her official events page from early 2021 read:

“I'm so sorry, but I cannot reschedule the shows that we’ve postponed. Although refunds have been available since we first postponed the Lover Fest shows, many of you hung onto your tickets and I too hung onto the idea that we could reschedule.”

Swift commented that this was an “unprecedented” time “that has changed everyone’s plans and no one knows what the touring landscape is going to look like in the near future.”

She finished, “I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to see you in person as soon as I wanted to. I miss you terribly and can’t wait til we can all safely be at shows together again.”

Swift is known for loving her fans, and we’re sure she would love to be performing live again, but when that will happen is the million-dollar question. After the release of Red (Taylor’s Version), she thanked her fans profusely for their support on Instagram: “Just a friendly reminder that I would never have thought it was possible to go back and remake my previous work, uncovering lost art and forgotten gems along the way, if you hadn’t emboldened me.”

Swift added: “Red is about to be mine again, but it has always been ours. Tonight we begin again. Red (my version) is out now.”

It’s unlikely that the star will be gracing us with her presence over here across the pond until at least mid-2022, if not later, but that is highly dependent on whether the lifting of restrictions continues.

Until we have any announcements about her touring schedule, I guess we’ll just have to make do with obsessively listening to Red (Taylor’s Version) and all of her other albums on Spotify.