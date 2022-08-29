Taylor Swift Announced A New Album Is Coming During Her VMAs Acceptance Speech

As if “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” winning three awards at the MTV Video Music Awards wasn’t exciting enough, the Aug. 28 ceremony ended with a major reason for Swifties to celebrate: a new Taylor Swift album is officially on the way. While accepting the final award of the evening, Video of the Year, Swift announced that new music would be arriving on Oct. 21. “I had sort of made up my mind that if you were gonna be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that —” (pause for crowd screams, naturally) “— that my brand-new album comes out Oct. 21.”

While the announcement of a new album was obviously the headline of Swift’s speech, it’s worth noting that her Video of the Year win was quietly historic, too. Having won for “Bad Blood” in 2015 and “You Need to Calm Down” in 2019, this latest win makes Swift the most-awarded artist in the category.

But back to the music, you may be thinking, is it the next re-release or a completely new album? Good question! at first, Swift didn’t drop all the details — simply promising that she would tell us “more at midnight.” This promise turned out to be extremely prescient, because at midnight on Aug. 29, Swift revealed the name of her next album: Midnights. The project will tell “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life,” Swift announced via social media.

“We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil and in tears,” reads a message Swift penned along with the album reveal. “We stare at walls and drink until they speak back. We twist in our self-made cages and pray that we aren’t — right this minute — about to make some fateful life-altering mistake.”

Swift said the 13 tracks (because of course, 13!) were “written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve... we’ll meet ourselves.”

The album art features a close-up of Swift in shimmery blue eyeshadow, holding a lighter. In an accompanying image, she sits at a dimly lit desk with a phone in her hand.

