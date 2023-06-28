The Other Two Is Ending With Season 3

Since its return this May, The Other Two saw siblings Brooke and Cary Dubek grapple with the entertainment industry in new ways in Season 3. Brooke worried whether she could be perceived as “good” while working in media, exacerbated by her on-and-off beau, Lance, becoming a nurse during the pandemic. Cary, meanwhile, became a certifiably big deal between his roles on Windweaver and Haunted Buddies 4 — but his frequent selling out and insufferable reaction to said fame damaged his longtime friendship with Curtis.

The show has proven its penchant for spoofing pop culture in a timely way, so it felt like the kind of title that could go on forever. Critics seemed to think so, too: The Other Two’s third season earned its best Rotten Tomatoes critical score of the show so far, a perfect 100%. (You can imagine how happy this would make Cary.)

And Heléne Yorke, who plays Brooke, recently told Deadline that she hopes Cary and Brooke are never fully content “because that would be the end of our show,” seemingly signaling she’d be down for more. “We took them to new heights this year, and they’re successful, but they’re always searching.”

But alas, The Other Two won’t return for a fourth installment. The news was announced on June 28, a day before the show’s Season 3 finale — sorry, that’s series finale now.

Greg Endries/Max

The news may come as a surprise to viewers hoping for more of Brooke and Cary’s very messy train to fame. But according to Deadline, the show is going out on its own terms. “It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the Dubek family after three seasons, but we always knew, both creatively and personally, that this was where we wanted to end their stories,” co-creators Sarah Schneider and Chris Kelly said in a statement. “And because we are quite literally out of ways to humiliate Drew Tarver, so what’s the point?”

Suzanna Makkos, who serves as the executive vice president of original programming at Max, echoed that “the series has come to its natural conclusion,” and wished the cast and crew well.

The Other Two starred Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver as Brooke and Cary Dubek, respectively — in addition to Molly Shannon as Pat, Case Walker as Chase, Ken Marino as Streeter, Wanda Sykes as Shuli, Brandon Scott Jones as Curtis, and Josh Segarra as Lance.