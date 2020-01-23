U.S. streaming service HBO Max has announced a brand new series, and it's caused quite the reaction in the UK. Titled The Prince, the animated show will poke fun at the royal family through the eyes of six-year-old Prince George. It sounds like a truly bonkers idea but it already has a large fanbase, thanks to a hugely popular meme Instagram account. You probably have many questions. But the most important one has to be: will The Prince ever make it to the UK?

Well, no exact date has been set for a U.S. release yet, so UK fans will most likely have to wait a little while longer. Bustle reached out to HBO to confirm whether a UK release is in the works, and they explained that HBO Max will be launching in the U.S. in May, with plans for a global expansion after that. They weren't able to give me any official timeline but said that "whenever HBO Max is available in the UK, [The Prince] will also be available in the UK."

Based on Family Guy writer Gary Janetti's hilarious Instagram (which already boasts almost a million followers), the parody production has already signed an A-list cast that's almost entirely British.

Janetti himself will play Prince George, per Sky News; a witty character likely to spend his time mocking his royal relatives. As the BBC reports, American actor Condola Rashad voices Meghan Markle, whilst Tom Hollander — a face you might recognise from Bird Box, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Baptiste — will adopt the roles of Prince Philip and Prince Charles. Game of Thrones' Iwan Rheon will play Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, Motherland's Lucy Punch will take on Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, the legendary Frances de la Tour will play the Queen, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will be voiced by Orlando Bloom.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Bloom revealed that his fiancée, Katy Perry, is who ultimately convinced him to be apart of this “genius” new series, and shed light on his recent interaction with Prince Harry, who he hopes will appreciate the royally-inspired humour.

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“This guy is so nice, and I think he’s got a great sense of humour. I hope he maintains that through this because they’re sort of on a pedestal. We’re showing real adoration to them in one form or another,” the actor explained, adding, “I try to justify it, because quite frankly, if I’m honest, it’s not like me to poke fun at anyone, but it is done with affection.”