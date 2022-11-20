The Walking Dead Season 11 has been the show’s longest yet, spanning more than one year and 24 episodes in total. It saw the introduction of The Commonwealth and all its villains — because on The Walking Dead, communities don’t make it that far without developing a dark side.

After Season 11 comes to an end on Nov. 20, will The Walking Dead return for Season 12? If you’ve been following updates surrounding the show, you probably already know that The Walking Dead Season 11 is its last. AMC first announced its ending back in 2020.

“What’s clear is that this show has been about the living, made by a passionate cast, team of writer/producers, producers, and crew, bringing to life the vision put forth by Robert Kirkman in his brilliant comic — and supported by the best fans in the world,” The Walking Dead Chief Content Officer Scott M. Gimple said in a statement at the time.

Of course, The Walking Dead series finale marks the end of an era, but not of the franchise as we know it. In the same press release, AMC announced the development of several spinoff projects in the show’s shared universe. One, Tales of the Walking Dead, is already out, telling a collection of six one-episode stories set during the apocalypse.

Several more spinoffs are on the way, too. First announced was the Daryl and Carol spinoff, which would see the two fan-favorite characters strike out on their own. “This show changed my life and career and everyone involved has truly been a family for me over the last decade,” Norman Reedus, who plays Daryl, said at the time. However, in April, an AMC spokesperson told TVLine that Melissa McBride would actually not be reprising her role as Carol because “relocating to Europe [for filming] became logistically untenable.” Still, McBride told Entertainment Weekly that “Carol has more story to tell.” So, there’s hope fans will see Carol again.

Another spinoff will follow Negan and Maggie “traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland,” AMC announced. “The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror.”

And yet another spinoff was announced even more recently — one that will see the return of Rick and Michonne in “an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world.” So, yes, rest assured: while The Walking Dead is ending with Season 11, it will live on in several new ways.