Mayans M.C. Has “A Lot Of Potential” For Spin-Offs After The Series Finale

When FX announced in January that Mayans M.C. is ending with Season 5, fans knew the final ride wouldn’t be a smooth one. “I wish I could tell you that there were really all these happy endings, and that everybody was just in peace and joy, at the end of it,” actor JD Pardo, who stars as Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, warned Collider, ahead of the July 19 series finale. “But we’ve set the stage for a dark show, an emotional show, and a show with these characters that are living in trauma. Live by the sword, die by the sword. There are some big consequences coming.”

Premiering in 2018, the Sons of Anarchy spin-off centers on the titular motorcycle club’s Santo Padre charter, which found itself preparing for one last battle heading into the Season 5 finale. After four seasons of toeing the line between good and evil, EZ’s fate remained one of the biggest questions after several other major character deaths, including his and Angel’s (Clayton Cardenas) father, Felipe (Edward James Olmos), in the crime drama’s penultimate episode.

Pardo admitted to “crying on [showrunner] Elgin James’ shoulder” after filming his final scenes of Mayans M.C. Though viewers are also sure to be similarly emotional, the actor offered hope that this might not be the end of the road. When the Collider interviewer mentioned a possible Broken Saints spinoff, he replied, “You never know. The Sons of Anarchy universe is monstrous. There’s a lot of potential there, and more importantly, there’s a huge fan base.”

Prashant Gupta/FX

Previously confirming that there will be no Mayans M.C. Season 6, FX Entertainment president Nick Grad noted in a statement, “The Mayans have battled for respect, territory and power through four intense seasons that have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under EZ’s newly claimed leadership.” He thanked the creative team, crew, and cast, which, in Season 5, also included Danny Pino (Miguel Galindo), Carla Baratta (Luisa “Adelita” Espina), Michael Irby (Obispo “Bishop” Losa), Emilio Rivera (Marcus Álvarez), Sarah Bolger (Emily Thomas), Frankie Loyal (Hank “El Tranq” Loza), Joseph Lucero (Neron “Creeper” Vargas), and Vincent Vargas (Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez).

Even before FX announced the fifth and final season, James, who co-created the series with Kurt Sutter, revealed that he already knew how Mayans M.C. was going to end its run. “I know the very last shot,” he revealed to Variety at the Season 4 premiere in 2022. “I’m just going to say, there at least has to be one more [season]. But we know exactly where it ends and we have been headed there for a while now.”

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elsewhere in his June 2023 Collider interview, Pardo shared that “it was tough to hear” that James decided to end the series ahead of a potential Season 6, reflecting on the “bittersweet” conclusion to his journey. “When I first booked this show, it was a dream come true, and all dreams come to an end,” he elaborated. “When it came to Mayans, I especially made sure that I was present for every moment, so that when it did end, I wouldn’t look back and say, ‘Man, I wish I woulda, coulda.’ In that sense, the dream is over and, naturally, there’s gonna be heartache. But with something lost, something is gained, and now, I’m just excited.”