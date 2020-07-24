The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made tackling the stigma attached to mental health discussions in the UK a priority in their work as royals. The pair founded the Heads Together charity to promote openness around mental health for all of us. And now, they have shown how much they care about frontline workers struggling with their mental health during the COVID-19 crisis, and have donated £1.8 million in grants to ten mental health charities of their choosing.

The news was announced in an Instagram post, which showed a photo of Kate Middleton chatting to a paramedic. The caption began:

"Over recent months we have all been in awe of the incredible work that frontline staff and emergency responders have been doing in response to COVID-19. And we know that for many of them, their families, and for thousands of others across the UK, the pandemic will have a lasting impact on their mental health."

It then went on to explain how Kate and William plan to honour these staff through their mental health donations and work.

"Today The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has granted nearly £1.8 million to 10 leading charities at the heart of mental health and frontline support 🤝 through a bespoke fund set up as part of the organisation’s response to COVID-19."

The ten charities include Mind, Hospice UK, and Young Minds UK, along with seven other important organisations, all of which are tagged within the post.

As shown in the Instagram snap, Kate and William met with some of the representatives from organisations that will benefit from the fund, namely two emergency responders and two mental health counsellors.

You can find out more about each individual charity, and how they will help those suffering with their mental health following the recent pandemic, on their individual Instagram pages (all of which are tagged in The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram post, as mentioned).