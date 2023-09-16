Winning Time Is "Fighting Hard To Survive" Ahead Of Season 3

Beginning with Magic Johnson’s first year on the Lakers, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty is a stylized look back at the team’s “Showtime” heyday. While Johnson himself won’t tune in (“There’s no way to duplicate [the era],” he told Variety), the HBO series has received generally positive reviews and an Emmy nod for its cinematography.

The dramatized series is based on Jeff Pearlman’s nonfiction book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. Because the book covers an entire decade, and Season 2 only runs through 1984, it seems that there should indeed be a third season (at least). However, Pearlman has expressed concerns about the series’ fate.

“I'm telling you — the future of Winning Time hangs in the balance,” the author wrote in a series of Aug. 16 tweets. “We need viewers. The strikes are crippling. Please help spread the word. Season 2 is amazing. But... HBO is big on [numbers].”

Pearlman said explicitly that he’s concerned the show won’t be renewed for Season 3. “And it’s not about me. I’m fine. It’s about a cast of amazing young actors who live this. So, seriously, tell your friends to support Winning Time and show @hbo you want it to continue,” he added.

Warrick Page/HBO

The author reiterated his worries in a Sept. 6 tweet, writing that the show “is fighting hard to survive.”

He noted that viewership was going “up, up, up,” but seemingly not enough. “If you want HBO to renew it and keep it going (and not have it f*cking end with Boston winning), we need views. Seriously. It’s the best show on TV. But [numbers] matter.” Indeed, in August, Deadline reported that the Season 2 premiere had a 30% dip in viewership compared to the Season 1 premiere.

Quincy Isaiah, who plays Johnson, addressed the series’ uncertain future in an interview with Esquire — conducted after the WGA strike had begun but before SAG-AFTRA. “It happens all the time where I’m like, Man, what if this doesn’t work out? What if Season 2 comes out and nobody likes it? What if the movie I’m shooting isn’t a good movie? All of these things,” he said. “But at the end of the day, I usually am like, OK, Q, trust yourself, man. Just bet on yourself. If you didn’t think you were going to succeed you wouldn’t have put yourself in this situation. And if I don’t succeed, I know I gave it my all. And: I pivot.”