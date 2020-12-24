You Can Now Get Your Fortune Told By Cardi B

If you have ever wanted Cardi B to tell you what to do with your life, now is your chance. The rapper will be offering inspirational 2021 readings via her newly-launched Instagram account, @cardibtruthteller. All you have to do is DM the “Supreme Truth Teller” herself for some much needed guidance.

The “WAP” rapper confirmed the account, courtesy of her partnership with Instagram, when a fan asked for an explanation for a mysterious photograph of her bedazzled in sapphire jewels holding an orb between her hands. She answered simply: “I’m telling the future ...not the surprise tho.”

While the flash-fortunes appear to be part of the promotion for a new series on Facebook titled "Cardi Tries ___,"Cardi stans are anxiously awaiting new music. To fuel the fire, Cardi B tweeted cryptically on Dec. 22, 2020, saying, "the day I drop the surprise the day before I'm going to announce the surprise is coming OK?" So fans can expect there is something exciting on the way next year.

Currently, @cardibtruthteller has around 30k followers and a sparse grid filled with a single dramatic portrait of Cardi B in a jeweled headdress, with glittering blue nails and eye makeup to match. The account bio reads: “2020 has been rough baby. DM me for an inspirational 2021 reading.” Truer words have never been spoken and I can’t think of anyone more brutally honest than Cardi B to share her wisdom. Some Twitter users have doubted the star’s abilities, because of her lack of experience with tarot and the supernatural in general, but Cardi B has made it clear that she has no plans to leave the rap world behind for a career as a psychic at the present moment.

If you want a fortune, you’ll have to act fast. Cardi B is only offering readings from Dec. 26 through New Years Eve and she has already made her first prediction. A fan tweeted Cardi B asking when they will finally be getting some d*ck. Cardi B foresees it happening on “New Years. At the crack of dawn.” All there is left to do is wait and see if she is right.

If Cardi B says it, it must be so!