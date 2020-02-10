Everything We Know About YOU Season 3

It’s been almost a year since Netflix renewed YOU for Season 3, but details have been slow to trickle out. Like many TV shows, production was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Netflix confirmed on Nov. 2 that YOU Season 3 had officially resumed filming. And on Nov. 19, we finally got some new casting information. Here’s everything we know about the season so far.

When Will YOU Season 3 Premiere?

A premiere date hasn’t yet been announced, but Season 3 is expected to debut sometime in 2021, which should be doable barring any further delays.

What Will YOU Season 3 Be About?

The last we saw of Joe, he’d moved to the suburbs with a pregnant Love, who not only knows who Joe really is but is a serial killer herself. But in the final moments of Season 2, Joe found a new woman to fixate on: his neighbor. And knowing what Love is capable of, she won’t take kindly to his wandering eye. “Joe is still Joe” in Season 3, YOU showrunner Sera Gamble told The Hollywood Reporter in December. "It seems clear that he's falling into some version of [his] same pattern ... [and] I can say things won't go well for [him]."

The first two seasons of the show were based on the YOU book series by Caroline Kepnes. Books three and four haven't been released yet, but in January, Kepnes told Rolling Stone that "Joe decides to live in a small community in the Pacific Northwest with a low crime rate” in Season 3, and “he volunteers in a local library.” Some of the new characters are his fellow librarians. Which brings us to...

The YOU Season 3 Cast

We didn’t see the face of Joe’s neighbor in the episode, but Michaela McManus (The Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill) has since been cast in the role. She’ll play Natalie, a married and professionally successful woman living “a secret life” that Joe can see right through.

There are also a number of new characters:

Shalita Grant (NCIS: New Orleans) and Travis Van Winkle Will Play Sherry and Cary

A couple who keeps a close eye on Joe and Love, Sherry is a mean girl “mom-fluencer” who pretends to accept Love into her circle of friends while Cary is a wealthy guy who tries to buddy up with Joe.

Scott Speedman (Animal Kingdom) Will Play Matthew

Per Deadline, Matthew is “a successful CEO, husband, and uncommunicative father” who (shocker!) has a reserved, mysterious side. Maybe he’s Natalie’s husband?

Dylan Arnold (Nashville) Will Play Theo

Dylan is described as a wise but troubled college student who has a complicated relationship with his stepfather. He’s also prone to substance misuse and risky behavior.

Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) Will Play Marienne

Marienne is described as a “smart, no-nonsense librarian who doesn’t let much get by her.” She’s the proverbial neighborhood watchdog, but is hiding something that’s keeping her and her young child from living life to the fullest.

Ben Mehl (The Good Wife) Will Play Dante

Dante is a relaxed librarian and family man who lost his eyesight while serving in the military.

Shannon Chan-Kent (Another Life) and Christopher Sean (Hawaii 5-0) Will Play Kiki and Brandon

Kiki is a loyal member of Sherry’s mean mom group and a life coach who’s very into fitness classes, while her husband Brandon is a stay-at-home dad who made billions in the tech industry in his early 20s.

Chris O'Shea (Madam Secretary) and Bryan Safi (Desperados) Will Play Andrew and Jackson

A gossip-loving stay-at-home dad, Andrew is a crucial part of Sherry’s inner circle. His husband, Jackson, has a fancy job as a tech attorney.

Mackenzie Astin (Homeland) Will Play Gil

Mackenzie is a subdued geology professor whose “genuinely good-hearted” demeanor is sometimes perceived by others as disconnected or naive.

Ayelet Zurer (Daredevil) Will Play Dr. Chandra

Dr. Chandra is an experienced couple’s therapist who always gets to the bottom of her clients’ deepest issues.

Jack Fisher (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) Will Play a Young Joe

Which means we’ll see more dark flashbacks to Joe’s childhood.

Additional reporting by Rebecca Patton.