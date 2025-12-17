Younger may have concluded in 2021, but the story might not be finished just yet. In an exclusive interview with Bustle, Younger creator Darren Star teased a possible continuation of the seven-season series, starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff, after it experienced a resurgence when it hit Netflix in January.

While chatting about his current Netflix show, Emily in Paris, the idea of a potential Emily spinoff came up, which he “wouldn’t rule out,” but he was also eager to manifest a Younger sequel series.

“I also wouldn't rule out a Younger spinoff, or after its success on Netflix, a Younger continuation,” he teases. “We've seen it happen with Gilmore Girls, then it happened with Sex and the City. So for me, it's definitely something that I would be excited to pursue.”

In fact, Star already has a story idea in mind. “But I'm not going to tell you now,” he says, laughing. However, for fans who still mourn Duff’s planned spinoff centering on her character, Kelsey, that didn’t pan out, Star wouldn’t do it without her. “It definitely will involve Hilary Duff,” he affirms. “She has to come back.”

Duff and Star in 2019. Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Younger’s Netflix Success

Younger premiered on TV Land in 2015 and was one of its highest-rated series, before moving to Hulu and Paramount+ for its final season. However, Star always felt that it should have been even more loved. Needless to say, he felt justified when the show landed on Netflix’s Top 10 list in January.

"I was thrilled and not surprised,” he says. “I feel like everybody that did get to see the show really loved it. And the critics loved it. It just wasn't able to reach out to a wider audience, so I was really hopeful when it hit Netflix, and I pushed so hard for it to get onto Netflix. It was just a wonderful validation for the show.”

Star isn’t the only one who’d be excited for a reboot. In February, Miriam Shor, who played Liza’s boss Diana, said she’d been texting with the cast to celebrate their new success and revealed she’d be open to a reboot. However, she’d also be fine with letting the show live on as is.

“I’m just grateful for what it is, you know,” she said. “I’m open to anything always, but I’m always just like, we did this work, and I really thought it was great, and I am so happy that a whole bunch of other people are coming to it now. It means so much. It’s really something you don’t expect.”