Wake up, wake up: Hilary Duff’s return to music is in full swing. On Nov. 21, the singer unveiled her fifth studio album, luck... or something, marking her first new album in over a decade, since 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out. Duff teased the announcement with posters in London, Paris, and Tokyo, the cities she named in her 2005 hit single “Wake Up,” which led to a countdown on her website.

Duff will preview the new album on her upcoming series of special intimate shows, “Small Rooms, Big Nerves,” her first headlining concerts since 2007’s Dignity Tour, which sold out nearly instantly. The mini-tour kicks off on Jan. 19 in London, before heading across the pond to Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles.

The album is part of Duff’s new deal with Atlantic Records, which was announced in September. Duff will chronicle her comeback in an upcoming docuseries, helmed by Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie director Sam Wrench, which will show how she balances “raising a family, recording new music, live show rehearsals, and preparing to perform on stage for the first time in over a decade.”

Below, catch up on everything you need to know about Duff’s comeback album.

Hilary Duff’s luck... or something Release Date

Duff’s new album luck... or something will be released on Feb. 20, 2026. Along with the album announcement, Duff also unveiled the cover art, which depicts her lying on vintage carpet in an oversized sweater, biker shorts, and sheer stockings, perhaps looking back at how far she’s come.

Hilary Duff

The Meaning Of Hilary’s Album Title

In a press release, Duff explained the inspiration behind her album title, stating that it’s a response to one of the questions she’s asked most about her career.

“I am often asked how I still have my head on straight after growing up in this industry,” she said. “The album title is my way of answering that question. It’s luck, but there’s also a lot of weight in the ‘…or something’. Many of the things I’ve been through along the way are held there, and I feel like ultimately that’s what’s shaped me.”

In true Swift-ian fashion, Duff left an Easter egg that hinted at her album title back in September, writing in an Instagram post that she was working on “new music... or something.”

Hilary Duff’s luck... or something Tracklist

Duff has yet to unveil the tracklist for luck... or something. The album will include her new single “Mature,” which she released on Nov. 6 with a music video.

This post will be updated when new details are announced.