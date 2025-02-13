Younger is having a second wind, much like Sutton Foster’s character Liza Miller’s career on the beloved series. After concluding its seven-season run in 2021, Younger is reaching new audiences on Netflix, where it hit the streaming service’s Top 10 TV shows in January. Naturally, speculation ensued on whether this new wave would lead to the show’s return.

In a new interview with The Direct, Miriam Shor addressed the possibility of Younger receiving a long-delayed Season 8 or a reboot. The actor, who played Liza’s boss and mentor Diana Trout, revealed that she’s been in contact with her former castmates in light of the show’s newfound success.

“Look, the cast, we’re all texting each other and high-fiving and stuff,” she said. “You just work so hard on something and you believe in it and you love it. And a small, very dedicated group of fans was there for us, but it’s just incredible that now suddenly all these other people are getting to see it. It’s this really, really cool moment.”

Shor said she would be open to a reboot, but is also at peace with letting the show end as is. “I’m just grateful for what it is, you know,” she said. “I’m open to anything always, but I’m always just like, we did this work, and I really thought it was great, and I am so happy that a whole bunch of other people are coming to it now. It means so much. It’s really something you don’t expect.”

Will Younger Actually Come Back?

Nicole Rivelli/2021 ViacomCBS, Inc

Younger almost lived on as a spin-off starring Hilary Duff’s character, Kelsey Peters, following her move to Los Angeles to launch a start-up. However, this idea never came to fruition, partly due to Duff’s commitment to Disney+’s Lizzie McGuire reboot (which also fell apart). However, there may be hope that Younger will return in a different form.

Creator Darren Star, the man behind Sex and the City and Emily in Paris, has not yet commented on reboot speculation following the series’ newfound success. But in 2021, while speaking about the series finale, he expressed interest in bringing back Younger — albeit perhaps not as a series.

“I don’t know about rebooting the entire series, but could we come back for a movie at some point?” he asked Deadline. “That would be a lot of fun, down the line, to think about.”

This would align with the reboot film trend, especially at Paramount+, the original streaming home of Younger. The classic Nickelodeon comedy Zoey 101 was rebooted as a sequel movie in 2023. After the iCarly reboot was prematurely canceled after three seasons, star Miranda Cosgrove said the cast is looking to wrap up the show with a feature film instead.