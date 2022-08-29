MTV’s Video Music Awards may be about music, but during the pre-show, the VMAs also became about a huge social media beef. It all started when the 26-year-old Yung Gravy, a rapper who became famous for his 2022 song “Betty (Get Money),” arrived with an older woman named Sheri Easterling. The pair wore matching purple outfits and shared a kiss on the red carpet.

“We met online and connected right away,” Yung Gravy explained after he performed his hit single. “I’m from the furthest north it gets, and she’s from the furthest south it gets.” But he added that he’s “into MILFs, and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was the perfect match.”

If you’re not plugged into social media, this might have felt like a completely nonsensical interaction. But over on TikTok, their story ended up being a pretty major drama. To explain, Easterling is the mother of Addison Rae, a TikTok influencer who went viral and now has over 88 million followers on the platform. Per People, Easterling has been separated from husband Monty Lopez for nearly a year as a result of rumors that Lopez allegedly cheated on Easterling with a 25-year-old influencer.

Yung Gravy came into the picture around July 14, when he stitched a video about her “perfect date” and edited his name into it. “Name a time and place,” he wrote to Easterling, with the hashtag #gravyrae. He dueted her again on July 25, with Easterling seeming to reciprocate his flirting.

On the Aug. 4 BFFs Podcast episode, the hosts asked Yung Gravy if his interactions with Easterling were actually serious. He confirmed they were. "She’s recently single,” he said, adding that “we are going on a date soon. All [I know] is she lives in Louisiana.”

This clearly upset Lopez. Per Popbuzz, in a now-deleted video, Lopez challenged Yung Gravy to a boxing match, saying he had to stop “running his mouth.” Yung Gravy responded soon after on Aug. 11, telling him he was “embarrassing his whole family.” The rapper added that Lopez needed to “grow up” because he “has one of the most successful daughters in the world, and you decide to act half her age to get some attention.”

Based on their appearance together on the red carpet, it seems like Yung Gravy’s rebuttal to Lopez definitely won Easterling over — and as of right now, they really do appear to be a legitimate couple.