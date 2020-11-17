Everything To Know About Tayshia's Rumored Bachelorette Frontrunner Zac C.

Clare Crawley has officially left The Bachelorette to be with contestant Dale Moss, which means it's time for Tayshia Adams to start her capital J Journey to find love. She's already formed a pretty strong connection with Brendan, but there's another man who's rumored to be a frontrunner on Tayshia's season: Zac C. Here's everything to know about the 36-year-old contestant.

Zac's Hometown

Zac is a Philadelphia native, and per his ABC bio, his dream is to share a Philly cheesesteak with his future wife while watching the Eagles win the Super Bowl.

Zac's Job

Zac runs a program alongside social worker Justin Gurland called Release Recovery, which focuses on long-term sobriety and reintegration into society after rehab. In 2017, they opened their first nine-bedroom home in West Chester, New York, where patients participate in volunteer work, recovery meetings, and group activities. In 2020, the pair also opened a separate centers for men and women in New York.

Zac's passion for this work grew out of his own struggle. According to Reading Eagle, he spoke about his substance misuse at a 2014 forum, where he described starting with alcohol as a kid before moving on to prescription meds like Adderall, Dilaudid and morphine. Months after getting married in his 20s, Zac was arrested for possession of crack and driving under the influence. He spent four and a half months at the Caron Treatment Center in Wernersville, Pennsylvania. He credits that time for turning his whole life around.

Zac's Instagram

Zac's Instagram reflects his renewed lease on life. He's now an avid marathon runner, and donates the money he raises to the treatment center he recovered at. Though Zac posts infrequently, you can clearly tell he's passionate about what he does, and when he's not working he's spending time with his family and support system.

Chris Harrison's Opinion of Zac

It sounds like Zac already has Chris Harrison's stamp of approval. "He really is a tremendous guy," Harrison said on a Sept. 29 online broadcast. "This guy has a heart of gold." He "starts out slow out of the gate. Just his demeanor, his personality, he’s a quiet guy," he continued. "He’s a sweetheart. But a heartfelt story that I don’t want to go into because I really want him to tell this story.”