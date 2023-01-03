2022 was a busy year for all things Bachelor. Between those chaotic final weeks of Clayton Echard’s Bachelor season, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s debut as the franchise’s first co-Bachelorettes, and that alleged Bachelor in Paradise cheating scandal, it’s been... a lot!

Now, it’s time to start anew. In January, Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season resets the franchise calendar. But if you can’t wait until the new season premieres on Jan. 23, you may be looking for spoilers from Zach’s Bachelor season ahead of time. Fortunately, there are already plenty of those to pore over from Reality Steve, Bachelor Nation’s de facto expert and spoiler authority. For reference, he reported the next Bachelor would be Zach before it was made official, and it’s safe to say he’s been following production closely. He’s already reported details about the entire season through Zach’s final three women.

If you’re reading this far, you probably don’t mind getting a peek at the season’s rumored surprises, so long as there’s plenty of drama in between. But just in case, a warning: spoilers ahead!

Zach’s First Impression Rose

According to Reality Steve, Zach’s first impression rose goes to Greer Blitzer — who apparently does the tortilla slap challenge upon her limo arrival.

A Rose Ceremony Surprise

Sometimes, there’s just not enough time to go around at the start of The Bachelor/ette, leaving some people dateless until later in the season. However, Reality Steve reports that this won’t be the case during Zach’s season. He actually named nine women who are eliminated (and one who sends herself home) by the end of the first rose ceremony and estimates this to be the “first time in almost 15 years” that many people have gone home on the first night.

About Those Alums...

Remember when Victoria Fuller and Tahzjuan Hawkins appeared in the teaser for Zach’s Bachelor season? According to Reality Steve, the franchise alums — as well as Courtney Robertson — came on the show to serve as judges of a group date, which was hosted by Latto.

In the sneak peek, Tahzjuan is clearly interested in Zach, making the other contestants nervous. “We don’t need another girl here,” one says. However, based on Reality Steve’s spoiler report, Tahzjuan doesn’t seem to be a continuing threat on Zach’s Bachelor season. In fact, in an Oct. 12 tweet, the franchise spoiler expert says “a former Bachelor & BIP contestant shows up during the first group date ... [but] it didn’t go well for her,” seemingly referencing Tahzjuan.

Zach’s Uncle Returns

Reality Steve reports that Zach’s uncle, Patrick Warburton (aka Puddy from Seinfeld) will appear during Zach’s Bachelor season — after first making his debut during Rachel’s Bachelorette hometown visit.

Zach’s Bachelor Filming Locations

The Bachelor/ette is known for whisking contestants away to beautiful, international destinations after getting settled at the mansion — and Zach’s season doesn’t disappoint. According to Reality Steve, production (which took place in fall 2022) was spotted in the Bahamas, London, Budapest, and Tallinn, Estonia’s capital city.

Overnights happen in Krabi, Thailand, Reality Steve reports. (He also shares who goes there! But more on that later.)

Zach’s Bachelor Season Hometowns

In addition to traveling the globe, Zach heads to hometown dates across the United States. So, who makes it to that crucial Bachelor milestone? According to Reality Steve, Zach visits Gabriella Elnicki in Vermont, Ariel Frenkel in New York, New York, Charity Lawson in Columbus, Georgia, and Kaitlyn Biggar in Austin, Texas.

Zach’s Bachelor Season Final Three

Reality Steve reports that after hometowns, Charity goes home — making the final three women on Zach’s Bachelor season Gabriella, Ariel, and Kaitlyn. There’s no information beyond that yet, but it’s only a matter of time before additional spoilers surface over the course of the season.