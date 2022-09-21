Every ending gives way to a new beginning. And after one of the most dramatic finales ever of The Bachelorette, Bachelor Nation is already moving on apace, announcing their plans for the Season 27 of The Bachelor on Sept. 20. Here’s everything we know.

Who Is The Next Bachelor?

ABC usually keeps the identity of their leads a secret until they’re announced. One notable deviation from that pattern came when everyone discovered Clayton Echard was tapped to be lead before Michelle Young’s season had even begun airing. This time around, though — except for the usual spoilers from Reality Steve — the franchise was able to keep its pick a secret from the mainstream audience until After the Final Rose on Sept. 20.

After Zach, Aven, and Nate were all floated as potential picks, ABC confirmed that Zach would be the next Bachelor.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

His emotional split with Rachel “didn’t change how ready I was,” Zach told Jesse Palmer upon being introduced — adding that he’s looking for his “best friend.”

The Bachelor Season 27 Premiere Date

There’s still one more franchise property to get through before we get the next season of The Bachelor. Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 will take fans back to the beach on Sept. 27, continuing to air into November at the latest.

During After the Final Rose, Jesse Palmer revealed that The Bachelor Season 27 would premiere on Monday, Jan. 23.

The Bachelor Season 27 Cast

There’s always the possibility that a familiar face will make a comeback for another shot at love — but we haven’t heard anything about past contestants trying to earn themselves a second chance. Until then, ABC did introduce Zach to his first five suitors: Brooklyn, Brianna, Bailey, Cat, and Christina. For the first time, Twitter users were able to vote for who they think the Bachelor should give his first impression rose to — and they chose Brianna.

This article will be updated as more details about The Bachelor Season 27 are available.