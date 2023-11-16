Wake up, babe. We have reservations at Chef Gigi’s!

If you grew up watching Disney Channel, you know that Zack and Cody (played by Dylan and Cole Sprouse) once traded the Tipton Hotel for the SS Tipton in The Suite Life on Deck. Here, the mischievous twins got to travel the world while attending Seven Seas High School — much to Mr. Moseby’s dismay.

During one Season 1 episode, the ship stopped in Rome, where Cody wanted to check out a luxurious restaurant run by Chef Gigi: the “Michelangelo of Manicotti.”

Only they couldn’t snag a table. “I can squeeze you in at 7:30 on November 16, 2023,” the no-nonsense chef tells the boys.

“But that’s in 15 years,” Cody says.

Zack asks, “What if I don’t feel like Italian that day?”

Well, that day has arrived — and I, for one, do feel like Italian.

A Ristorante Recap

You might have tucked the reservation date away deep in your mind, but do you remember what happens in the rest of the episode?

Mr. Moseby plans ahead and scores a table for one. However, the twins crash his meal, getting themselves and their longtime nemesis kicked out.

But out on the street, the twins overhear Chef Gigi firing a cook who didn’t know the difference between tortellini and tortelloni. Cody steps in with his knowledge, and the desperate chef hires them both on the spot. Ah, Disney Channel logic.

This naturally leads to a hilarious mess in the kitchen, like when Cody accidentally knocks a star off the restaurant’s five-star plaque, and has to plunge into a pot of sauce to retrieve it.

Fans Are Feeling Nostalgic... & Old

If the arrival of Zack and Cody’s dinner reservation caught you by surprise, you’re not alone. Over on X (formerly Twitter), fans reflected on the milestone — writing that they “feel old,” and that time “flew by.” And, well, same!

Several fans called for Dylan and Cole Sprouse to do something special to mark the day, while others resolved to celebrate on their own. “We have to eat Italian food for Zack and Cody,” one viewer suggested, while nostalgic fans on TikTok had the same idea.

One user said they’d be making Italian reservations in honor of the show — and Adrian R’Mante, who played bellman Estaban on the original Suite Life series, joined the fun on TikTok. “Who’s eating Italian on November 16th, 2023?? 🙋🏻‍♂,” he captioned a video of him reacting to the scene.