Zendaya Expertly Dodged Talking About Tom Holland In A New Spider-Man Interview

Less than two weeks ago, Zendaya and Tom Holland broke the internet when they were photographed making out in a car. But now, the Euphoria star is back to keeping her relationship with the actor on the down-low. In a segment for E!’s Daily Pop, which is set to air next week, Zendaya spoke openly about what it was like working with all of her Spider-Man co-stars, but managed to dodge the topic of her love life altogether.

“We’ve been doing it since I was…19,” the former Disney Channel star said of the beloved superhero franchise, according to Us Weekly. She was cast as Holland’s love interest Michelle (aka, MJ) in 2016. “It’s pretty special to have grown up all together and be a part of another legacy,” she continued. The 24-year-old added that working on the third film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, was “so much fun.” “It was just kind of bittersweet,” she said. “We don’t know if we’re going to do another one. Is it just going to be three and done? Normally you do three movies and that’s pretty much it.”

Although the future remains unclear, Zendaya said that the cast is currently focused on living in the present and enjoying their time together. “I think we were all just absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other, being so grateful for that experience,” she added. And although she didn’t explicitly mention Holland, one could argue that it’s implied that she’s especially grateful for all of the extra time they got to spend developing their relationship on set.

The co-stars have tried putting the dating rumors to rest on several occasions, but it definitely won’t be easy now they were spotted locking lips in Holland’s car while out and about in Los Angeles. Page Six published the photos of the smooch on July 2, causing an enormous reaction from fans on Twitter. “I’m about to become a Tom Holland and Zendaya Stan account,” one person tweeted. “Tom Holland and Zendaya are the cutestttttt,” someone else wrote.

The duo’s kissing photo surfaced years after romance rumors first started swirling. In 2017, fans speculated that they were more than just friends when they noticed a flirty exchange going down on Instagram. It all started when Zendaya shared a photo of herself, captioned “Stealing hearts since 96.” Holland then took a dig at her in a post of his own. “Stealing hearts since never,” he captioned a photo of himself on his own feed. Zendaya then tweeted a screenshot of Holland’s post and blasted it on Twitter. “I really can’t stand him,” she joked.

The exchange only got more flirtatious from there, and it ended with Zendaya warning the British actor to “tread lightly.” The Malcolm & Marie actor was quick to shut down the romance rumors that inevitably followed. In response to a Twitter user who suggested that the two were “cooking some sweet romance,” she sarcastically wrote: “Right, cause nothing says ‘sweet romance’ like dragging each other for filth on Twitter.”

Despite denying any sparks, the two have spoken about how much they admire each other in interviews. “He’s great. I think the most important thing to me is that he is a good person, and it’s good to know that the person who gets to play your favorite superhero is actually a nice dude,” Zendaya told EW Morning Live in 2017. That same year, Holland called The Greatest Showman star “one of the most professional, hardworking people” he’s ever met in his life.