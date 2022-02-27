Zendaya Is All Of Us In A Hilarious Moment At The NAACP Image Awards

It has been more than two years since audience-less awards shows became commonplace, but that still doesn’t mean that everyone is used to them. During the 2022 NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 26, Zendaya had a little mishap that was all too relatable: The Euphoria star didn’t realize she was on camera while part of a group video call and got caught with her phone out.

Zendaya’s Instagram stories during the event celebrating Black excellence gave a hilarious look at what was going on on her phone during the telecast. “I don’t know if I’m on camera or if I’m not,” she said in one, pausing to make an “oops!” face for the camera. “I’m a little confused!” In the next, she used her phone to capture footage of fellow nominee Angela Bassett that appeared on her computer screen, writing, “Everything” over the photo, alongside a heart-eyes emoji. Bassett won the award for outstanding actress in a drama series for her role in 9-1-1.

Fans seemed to be very amused by Zendaya’s phone snafu. Naturally, the relatable moment became the subject of many funny memes and tweets. One fan took a fitting clip of Adele at an NBA game, in which she appears to be completely unaware that she is on camera, and wrote, “zendaya tonight at the naacp.” Another joked, “me in class,” and included a clip of Zendaya on her phone during the show.

Though her phone moment was perhaps one of the highlights for her fans, an NAACP Image Award was unfortunately not in the cards for the actor this year. She was nominated for outstanding actress in a motion picture for her work in Malcom & Marie, but the award went to Jennifer Hudson instead. Still, fans got to see more of her, as she presented the award for outstanding motion picture, which went to The Harder They Fall. That gave Zendaya an opportunity to wear two outfits to the event, and she modeled one — a gorgeous silver minidress and matching white coat by Valentino — in yet another story.

Zendaya’s other outfit of the night was an archival Balmain gown from 1956 that she showed off in its full glory on social media after the show. Both looks were stunning, which is no surprise considering her history of incredible red carpet looks. One fan summed it up well in a comment on her Instagram post by simply writing, “GASP.” Between her style and her slipup, it’s hard to say what stans appreciated more.