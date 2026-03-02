Zendaya & Tom Holland Are Married, According To Law Roach

Wedding bells have apparently already rung for Zendaya and Tom Holland. The couple is now married, as Zendaya’s famous stylist and friend Law Roach claimed in two separate interviews at the 2026 Actor Awards (formerly known as the SAG Awards) on March 1. The actors have yet to comment on the story.

While speaking to Access Hollywood on the red carpet, Roach was asked if he’s started working on Zendaya’s possible wedding looks. “The wedding has already happened,” he replied, teasing, “You missed it.” When asked to clarify if that was true, he answered, “It’s very true!” with a laugh.

Roach was asked a similar question by Entertainment Tonight on the carpet, and stayed consistent. “The wedding already happened, y’all missed it,” he quipped. “The wedding’s over. Sorry.”

But Are They Actually Married?

However, his answers may have simply been his way of avoiding the questions and keeping the couple’s nuptials private. In July, Roach told E! that “the process hasn’t even started yet” for wedding planning, citing Zendaya’s busy schedule. “She’s now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she’s away doing that,” he said. “It’s so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time.”

In October, Holland made a rare comment about his relationship with Zendaya, which made it clear they were still engaged. As seen in a viral video, someone told him during a panel, “I brought my daughter, and she got to meet your girlfriend.” Holland laughed and sweetly corrected them, “Fiancée.” Therefore, if they really are married, it only happened in the past three months.

That said, having a secret, low-key wedding would be on-brand for the couple. Zendaya soft-launched her engagement to Holland at the 2025 Golden Globes, wearing a diamond ring on her left ring finger. But when a Los Angeles Times reporter asked her to confirm, she “kept showing her ring, smiled coyly, and shrugged her shoulders mysteriously.”

The next day, TMZ confirmed that they were indeed engaged, reporting that Holland proposed between Christmas and New Year’s at one of her family homes. Given how they rarely commented on their engagement, it wouldn’t be shocking if Zendaya and Holland held a ceremony under everyone’s noses.