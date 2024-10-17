One Direction Responds To Liam Payne’s Death With A Joint Statement

Following Liam Payne's death on Oct. 16, his former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson paid tribute in a joint statement.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” they wrote. “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam.”

More to come...