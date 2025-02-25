Though Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s time as a Hollywood power couple is over, they’re not done supporting one another. The two actors got together while working on Kravitz’s directorial debut, the psychological thriller Blink Twice, and she still can’t say enough good things about her ex-fiancé’s performance. While speaking to Elle for the magazine’s March cover story, Kravitz made it clear their breakup hasn’t changed how she feels about the film “at all.”

Staying Supportive

“I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much,” Kravitz told Elle of her ex-partner and co-producer. “Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened. I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”

She continued to rave about his acting talent, predicting even greater success for him in the future. “He has so much more coming, and I think he’s in a place as an actor where he’s feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him,” she said. “He’s got a lot to offer, so I’m excited for people to keep witnessing that.”

Kravtiz And Tatum’s Relationship History

The two met when Kravitz reached out to Tatum about starring in Blink Twice, and they got together while working on the film in 2021. She told WSJ Magazine in 2022 that she was “really grateful” that the movie “brought him into [her] life in that way.” The actor-director explained that they connected creatively, noting that type of compatibility “often opens up other channels, because you’re kind of sharing all of yourself.”

Tatum went even further when speaking out how their creative collaboration deepened their bond. “I suggest this for anybody that’s in a relationship,” he told E! in August 2024. “Go find the hardest possible creative project and go do it together.”

For a time, it worked for them. Kravitz was spotted wearing a notable ring in October 2023, and sources told People at the time that they had recently gotten engaged. They also continued to publicly support one another, like in January 2024, when Tatum posted behind-the-scenes Blink Twice photos on Instagram, showing “MISS DIRECTOR LADY HERSELF IN ACTION!!,” as he put it, in part, in his caption.

When the movie came out in August, the two seemed to be going strong. Kravitz told People during the press tour that she hoped they’d collaborate again, saying, “I think that art is our love language. I think it’s what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.”

Afterward, however, their relationship “fizzled fast,” according to an Us Weekly source. The insider said they “realized they were on different pages with what they wanted.” Nonetheless, Kravitz’s recent comments show their relationship is amicable, even if it’s no longer romantic.