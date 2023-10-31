Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are engaged after two years of dating, multiple sources have claimed to PEOPLE.

The reports come after the pair were spotted leaving Kylie Jenner’s Halloween party in Los Angeles on Oct. 28, where Kravitz appeared to be wearing an engagement ring along with her costume that was inspired by the 1968 horror classic Rosemary's Baby.

Their Love Story Began In 2021

The pair first began dating in 2021 after Tatum was cast in Kravitz’s directorial debut Pussy Island. Speaking to PEOPLE at the time, a source claimed that the couple were “very happy” together.

“Channing is serious about Zoë. It's not a casual relationship,” the source continued. “They have been exclusive for a long time.”

Kravitz got candid about her relationship with Tatum during a 2022 interview with GQ, in which she described him as a “wonderful human being.”

“He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do,” she told the outlet. “We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Speaking to Variety that same year, Tatum also briefly touched upon his relationship with Kravitz, praising her as a “perfectionist in the best possible way.”

Zoë Liked Channing Before They Met

A year into their relationship, Kravitz told WSJ Magazine in 2022 that she felt connected to Tatum before they had ever met.

“I felt, even from afar, before I knew him, that he was a feminist and that he wasn't afraid of exploring that darkness, because he knows he's not that,” she explained. “That's why I was drawn to him and wanted to meet with him. And I was right.”

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

They Were Both Married Before

Tatum and his ex-wife Jenna Dewan announced they had decided to separate in 2018 and finalized their divorce in 2019 — the same year Tatum had an on-again-off-again relationship with singer Jessie J.

Meanwhile, Kravitz tied the knot with actor Karl Glusman in the summer of 2019. However, the former couple filed for a divorce in December 2020 and the separation became final in August 2021.