Channing Tatum Showed How Proud He Is Of Zoë Kravitz In A Sweet IG Post

Loud and proud doesn’t usually describe Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s relationship M.O.; they’re the kind of couple that will wear coordinating Halloween costumes to a party but keep quiet on their reported engagement. When the occasion calls for it, though, a little show of social media love is in their wheelhouse. Case in point? Tatum’s recent Instagram post celebrating Kravtiz’s directorial debut.

A “Supportive King”

Channing, who stars in the upcoming film, Blink Twice, shared a look at his partner at work on the project on Jan. 26. “MISS DIRECTOR LADY HERSELF IN ACTION!!” he wrote in his caption. “ABSOLUTELY CRUSHING IT. CAN’T WAIT FOR YALL [sic] TO SEE.”

His show of pride for Kravitz warmed the hearts of many of his followers. “We love a supportive king!!!” one fan wrote in the comments section. Another person responded, “Rooting for your girl is thee sexiest thing a man can do.” Still someone else applauded their “beautiful” mutual support, calling it “couple goals.”

Tatum’s post also got numerous fans excited to see the thriller, including actor Aaron Paul. “Get it!! So damn stoked for this,” he wrote. His sentiment was echoed by jewelry designer Jessica McCormack, who added that she “can’t wait.”

A Rare Couples Photo

Kravtiz followed up Tatum’s post with one of her own. Though she didn’t write anything about him specifically, the first photo in her carousel showed a Polaroid of the two of them together. Two other photos followed, both showing her on set. “#BLINKTWICE in theaters august 23rd,” she wrote.

Like Tatum, she garnered a lot of excitement with her post. Several celebrities weighed in, including Juliette Lewis, who wrote, “Yay! I think these two people are cool, so I guess the movie will be cool too.” Further support came from actors Kyle MacLachlan, Zoey Deutch, Kathryn Newton, Zoe Saldana, and Alison Brie, among others.

The Movie That Started It All

Blink First played a key part in their romance. Though they both voiced characters in 2017’s Lego Batman Movie, they didn’t meet at the time. That came later, when Kravitz reached out to Tatum about starring in Pussy Island, the project that became Blink First.

“When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked,” Tatum told Deadline in 2021. “I didn’t know her. I’d watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct.”

Dating rumors started swirling by the summer of 2021 and eventually it came out that they were indeed a couple. With the film due out this August, the coming months should bring more of the pair — and the sweet moments they’re willing to share.