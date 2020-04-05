From Savage x Fenty To Natori, Here Are The Sexiest Lingerie Sets To Buy Right Now

Wearing sexy lingerie can instantly boost your confidence and make you feel like a total bombshell, even if the only one who knows it’s there is you. And as far as confidence-boosting lingerie goes, it doesn't get much better than a sexy bra and panty set (much more practical than many of the other types of lingerie out there). Throw one on under your clothes, and you'll instantly feel more polished, no matter what your day has in store.

Everyone’s idea of what’s sexy is different, which is why you'll find 10 unique sets of lingerie ahead to suit all different types of personal style. Whether you're all about drama, prefer understated lace, or favor comfort as much as aesthetics, you're guaranteed to find at least one set in this edit that you'll absolutely love. Better yet, everything featured on this list is available on Amazon, which means refreshing your lingerie collection has never been easier.

Read on to discover 10 of the sexiest matching bra and panty sets you can buy right now.

2 A Surprisingly Comfortable Set That's Sophisticated Yet Sexy Mae Lace Bralette & High Waisted Panty Set Amazon $27 See on Amazon Understated enough to feel sophisticated, yet still rich in intricate details, this gorgeous lingerie set is practically perfect. It's sexy enough to feel special, but the sheer, breathable materials with which it's made are still comfortable enough for everyday wear. Featuring dainty eyelet mesh, intricate lace, and edgy crisscross details, the set comes in two colors: black and peachy cream. A reviewer wrote: “This set is super sexy, and fits really nicely. ... I would even wear the bralette under clothes, as it offers enough support. It's now one of the sexiest lingerie sets I own, and one of the most affordable.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

4 A Fierce Set With Structured, Strappy Details Elomi Sachi Underwire Plunge Bra Amazon $64 See On Amazon Elomi Sachi Full Briefs Amazon $30 See on Amazon Get fierce with this strappy underwire bra and matching briefs. The full-coverage set offers great support, but the mesh panels and strappy accents add a little va-va-voom, so you can be sexy and comfortable at the same time. A reviewer wrote: “This was an ideal fit to size. It was even more attractive in person than expected. Prettiest functional bra I’ve ever worn, what a nice surprise.” Available bra sizes: 32 GG — 46D

Available panty sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

5 A Red-Hot Lingerie Set With Crushed Velvet Ella Lust Crushed Velvet Bra and Panty Set Amazon $20 See on Amazon Crushed velvet and mesh lace make this sizzling set stand out. Both pieces are made of soft, stretchy material; the panty has a high waist with a strappy, crisscross thong back, and the bralette has adjustable straps and a triple hook-and-eye closure. Choose from red and black, as well as several other sexy styles. A reviewer wrote: “I love this beautiful velvet set! I have it in navy and in green....red is next! It really flatters my curves and is very comfy, soft, and sexy.” Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

6 A Revealing Set That’s Totally Sheer Varsbaby See-Through Bra and Thong Amazon $20 See on Amazon Leave almost nothing to the imagination with this gorgeous see-through set that comes in colors like beige, black, and red. The underwire bra is complemented by a barely-there thong, and both pieces are made with soft, stretchy, and breathable mesh with delicate bow accents. A reviewer wrote: “Sexy and sheer. Great fit.” Available bra sizes: 32B — 40E (panty comes in corresponding sizes)

7 A Romantic Lace Set Trimmed With Sweet Bows Aivtalk Sheer Lingerie Set Amazon $23 See on Amazon Sultry and sweet all at once, this romantic set consists of a sheer, unlined balconette bra and matching panty, both made of intricate lace and trimmed with sweet bows. The set also comes in several other colors in addition to black, including pink, aqua, and a rich wine red. "Some of the prettiest lingerie I've bought," commented one reviewer. "The color, material, workmanship is incredible," reported another. A reviewer wrote: “Some of the prettiest lingerie I've bought. I bought a second set because I liked it so much. I especially like the color combination and sheer material.” Available sizes: 30A — 40D (panty comes in corresponding size)

8 A Classic Lingerie Set That Includes Your New Favorite Comfortable Bra Natori Feathers Plunge Contour Bra Amazon $68 See on Amazon Natori Feathers Hipster Briefs Amazon $30 See on Amazon The sheer mesh, dainty lace, and sweet scalloped trim add subtle sex appeal to this popular bra and matching panty by Natori. Natori's Feathers bra is a cult favorite, thanks to its high-quality construction and comfort, making it a great choice for everyday wear. It's an especially great option for anyone who loves the romantic details often seen on bralettes and unlined bras but prefers the support and shape that padding and underwire provide. Plus, the hipster briefs that match it are gorgeous and comfortable, too. A reviewer wrote: “Beautiful when matched to the Natori Feathers bra - nice little sexy combo! The fit is true to size.” Available bra sizes: 30A — 38DD

Available panty sizes: Small — X-Large

9 This Gorgeous Lace Set With Retro Pin-Up Appeal Avidlove Bra & Panty Set With Garters Amazon $20 See on Amazon Garters turn up the va-va-voom factor of this sultry two-piece set, which includes a lightly lined underwire bra and matching lace G-string. The panty has a high-rise waist with a scalloped lace trim and a hook-and-eye closure in the back that adds a corsetry-inspired touch. Choose from five gorgeous colors. A reviewer wrote: “This is by far my favorite lingerie I have ever bought. The quality seems really great for the price. I’ve never felt as confident or truly sexy in lingerie like I did in this.” Available set sizes: Small — 3X-Large