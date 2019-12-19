10 Sexy Bralettes That Are Comfy AF — & Less Than $35 On Amazon

Whether you're wearing a suit or a sweatshirt, sometimes it just feels good to slip on a sexy bralette underneath your clothes. But, with so many options for bralettes out there, you'll want to take a minute to consider what's sexy to you before you hop on the internet to buy. For example, some people love floral lace bralettes with intricate details, while others prefer a strappier look.

As you shop, you'll also want to consider the neckline. If you love to show off a bit of detail beneath a blouse, a high-neck design is a great option. But there are plenty of low-cut plunge options, too.

Keep in mind: Just because a bralette looks sexy, that doesn't mean it's actually comfortable to wear. Luckily, you don't have to sacrifice comfort to find a sexy bralette. For the most comfortable bralette, be sure to look for wireless bralette options with adjustable straps, or bras with removable cups so you can customize them. If lace is the look for you, opt for fabric blends with plenty of elastane or spandex so they won't pinch or itch when you're wearing them.

Instead of combing the web for the cutest bralettes, here's a roundup of some of the best options on the market to help you narrow it down.

1 A Lacy Longline Bralette: Maidenform Casual Comfort Convertible Bralette Maidenform Casual Comfort Convertible Bralette Amazon $38 $20 See On Amazon This lacy bralette is super sexy, yet still offers tons of support. The lace mesh is made from a blend of nylon and spandex, so it has plenty of stretch and won't pinch your skin either. A longline fit and a soft underwire give you plenty of support. Best yet, the straps can be adjusted from straight back, to cross back, to halter styles, so you'll be able to customize the fit to your preference. According to one reviewer: "I love how comfortable and pretty this bralette is. The bra has no wires but the construction and seam lines help lift and support nicely. Also the convertible straps make this perfect for almost any outfit." Available in sizes: 34A - 40D

2 A Strappy Bralette Cami: HDE Plus-Size Spaghetti Strap Cami Bralette HDE Plus-Size Spaghetti Strap Cami Bralette Amazon $18 See On Amazon For a hybrid style, this camisole bralette has all the best design features of a bralette and a camisole combined. A longline fit hits sort of like a crop top, and detailed straps are a sexy touch. Even better, the back is a racerback that provides extra support, and the entire thing is made of a cotton-nylon-spandex blend that's soft, durable, and stretchy, too. According to one reviewer: "I love this crop top! It's made of very thick material and has double layers so it is not see through at all and will keep you very secure. I don't need a bra when I wear it which is nice because I think that would take away from the pretty design of the straps." Available in sizes: 1X - 3X

3 A High-Neck Bralette With Geometric Cut-Outs: Mae High-Neck Bralette Mae High-Neck Bralette Amazon $16 See On Amazon Not only does this high-neck bralette look amazing under pretty much any shirt, but it's comfortable, too. It's made from a soft nylon-elastane blend that stretches to hold you in without feeling too confining. Plus, the geometric patterns give this bralette an edgy look under your fave work blouse, and the double criss-cross straps on the back offer plenty of support. It's available in 20 different colors, as well. According to one reviewer: "Sexy and comfortable, that’s all I want in a bra... or any piece of clothing for that matter. And this bralette has it all! Really great price for something so stylish and comfy. Looks great with off shoulder tops! Highly recommend." Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

4 A Soft Bralette In Plus Sizes: Savage X Fenty Flocked Logo Bralette Savage X Fenty Flocked Logo Bralette Amazon $31 See On Amazon This stunning logo bralette from Savange X Fenty is made of a soft nylon-spandex blend that hugs your body and has a lightly-scalloped edge for a cute detail. Ruching at the center helps give this bralette some shape, and it's also unlined and wireless so it'll feel like you're wearing nothing at all. According to one reviewer: "Perfect fit, it's beautiful." Available in sizes: X-Small - 3X

5 An Affordable & Comfy Bralette: Melody Cross Strap Wirefree Bralette Melody Cross Strap Wirefree Bralette Amazon $13 See On Amazon This comfortable strappy bralette is about as soft as they come. Made with a nylon-spandex blend that moves with you, this bralette feels so good on you can even sleep in it. While this bralette is a pullover style and doesn't have any hooks in the back, the straps can be adjusted to better fit your torso. A thick band underneath makes this definitely more of a bra than a camisole (unlike the other criss-cross strap bralette on this list). Reviewers also love that this is a seamless bralette, so there's zero worry of any irritation or lumps under clothing. According to one reviewer: "Super comfortable, sexy and moderate support. Would definitely recommend." Available in sizes: Small - 3X

6 A Semi-Sheer Bralette: DOBREVA Wireless Unlined Bralette DOBREVA Wireless Unlined Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon This delicate bralette looks super sexy and feels wonderful. It's made with a U-back that offers plenty of support, but this bralette doesn't have any padding and is actually semi sheer. This bralette also features a bit of spandex in the fabric for flexibility and stretch. The straps are adjustable so you can find the absolute best fit. According to one reviewer: "I can’t wear underwired bras due to my chronic pain but have never been able to find any wireless bras in my size. This one, combined with having no extra padding, has been amazing. It offers great support and shape while not being uncomfortable." Available in sizes: 30A - 40E

7 A Pullover Bralette With A Straight Neckline: Mae High-Neck Lace Bralette Mae High-Neck Lace Bralette Amazon $17 See On Amazon This straight-neck bralette offers the perfect pop of detail beneath your favorite blouse. It has all the delicate detail of lace, but the same comfort and ease of slipping on a T-shirt. The lace itself is super soft and stretchy, and you can slip this bralette over your head to put it on. There are no bumpy closures that can dig into your back, and no straps that constantly need to be pulled up. This bralette is as easy as it gets, and it comes in more than a dozen colors as well as a geometric lace. According to one reviewer: "One of the most comfortable bras I have ordered! It fits great, provides adequate support, and is smoking hot! I have had a lot of compliments on it also, as I wear it at work underneath a regular shirt. Can't beat the price either!" Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

8 A Comfy Bralette With Sheer Details: TrainingGirl Smooth Wireless Bralette TrainingGirl Smooth Wireless Bralette Amazon $14 See On Amazon For a sexy, seamless look, this comfy bralette with sheer details hits all the right marks. It fits like a traditional bra with adjustable straps and a hook and eye closure, but it's so lightweight it feels like you're barely wearing anything at all. The cups are smooth and sheer and thicker straps offer plenty of support, despite its wireless design. According to one reviewer: "This fits perfectly- the band is correct and the sides and cups are VERY comfortable and supportive!! I LOVE the wider shoulder straps and the breast shape is natural." Available in sizes: Small - 3X

9 A Wireless Bralette With Criss-Cross Detailing: HATOPANTS Women's Triple Criss-Cross Bralette HATOPANTS Women's Triple Criss-Cross Bralette Amazon $11 See On Amazon This unique bralette looks great peeking out under a shirt, or even on its own while you're working out. It features a triple criss-cross pattern across the chest for a fun look without compromising on quality. It's made from a soft nylon-spandex blend and has an elastic band to hold this bralette in place, whether you're running errands or running on the treadmill. Even better, this bralette comes in more than 40 different shades so you can match to your outfit, personal style, or even pick up a few different colors. According to one reviewer: "So cute!! Runs a tad large and is very light and not supportive but I received soooo many compliments when I wore it over a bra as an undershirt peekaboo with a deep plunge tank." Available in sizes: Small - XXX-Large