The 10 Best Bralettes On Amazon

When it comes to wire-free comfort and style, many shoppers are devoted to the bralette for its versatility. Whether you’re lounging around the house, looking for zero seams under even the clingiest top, or creating a chic layered look, the best bralettes on Amazon have you covered. On my list below, I've even included a sport bralette that offers light-to-medium support and moisture-wicking properties, so you'll be comfortable and supported during workouts without feeling constricted.

While most bralettes tend to only offer minimal support, there are also styles that offer light padding or mesh cups so you still have that unfussy look but with a bit more support. If you have a larger bust or are looking for more support, look for features like fuller cups, an elastic band around the ribs, and wider shoulder straps to provide a more comfortable fit.

The bralettes on this list are made from fabrics like nylon, spandex, rayon, cotton, and elastane to provide stretch and breathability. Some of these bralettes are even machine-washable. And while some of these are all about casual cool, there are also styles that make a louder statement from cutouts to a leopard printed Savage x Fenty pick.

With all that in mind, these are the best bralettes on Amazon in a variety of styles, colors, and sizes. All of them are sure to add wireless comfort to your wardrobe.

1. A Comfy Classic Bralette In Lots Of Colors Jockey Seamfree Bralette $24 | Amazon See On Amazon This minimalist seamless bralette with adjustable straps is made from nylon and spandex for stretch and comfort, and it’s available in more than 10 colors. Choose from classics like white or beige, or go for a bright purple or blue. The cups include removable padding for more or less support. Best of all, it’s easy to machine-wash and can even be put in the dryer. What fans say: "I like this bra so much that this is the second order. It is so comfortable...hardly notice I’ve got it on." Available sizes: S - XL

2. A Classic Bralette For An Athleisure Look Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This iconic Calvin Klein bralette is a timeless choice for style and comfort. It’s made from a soft, breathable cotton-modal-elastane blend and features a racerback design and a thick elastic band with the Calvin Klein logo. There’s a wide array of colors and patterns to choose from including classic gray, black, or white, plus florals and stripes, and it’s machine-washable. However, while the look is sporty, reviewers report that it's more focused on comfort than support, so it's likely not the best choice for workouts. What fans say: "The material is UNBELIEVABLY soft, it feels like you aren’t wearing a bra at all." Available sizes: XS - XL

3. A Lacy Bralette With Lots Of Size Options Savage x Fenty Scalloped Lace Bralette $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This scalloped lace bralette from Savage x Fenty offers a luxuriously lacy look without a hefty price tag. The pull-on bralette is made from nylon, rayon, cotton, and spandex, and features two shades of blue lace. It’s unlined but with adjustable straps and cool rose gold tone hardware. The only drawback to this Rihanna-approved style might be that it's hand-wash only. What fans say: "I wear a 42DD bra, so I had my doubts about this bralette … This one surprised me! There is not as much support as an actual bra, but I didn't feel like my boobs were just hanging there." Available sizes: XS - 3X

4. The Most Seamless Bralette Calvin Klein Skinny Strap Bralette $38 | Amazon See On Amazon For a classic bralette that'll disappear under even the clingiest tops, you can’t go wrong with this Calvin Klein option. It’s made from nylon and elastane for stretchy comfort, the skinny straps are adjustable, and there are removable pads. Its ultra-smooth edges promise not to show even under thin tops. This comfy bralette is machine-washable and comes in several neutrals like black and beige, as well as muted shades of purple, pink, and orange. A lace print version is available, too. What fans say: "It's super comfortable and truly invisible under everything that doesn't have a deep V. For me it shows less than a regular bra under thin shirts. I love it!" Available sizes: XS - XL

5. A Bralette Specially Designed For Larger Busts Cosabella Curvy Soft Bra $52 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed with bigger cups in mind, this bralette for larger busts is best suited for sizes 28DD - 40H. Made from nylon and elastane and featuring a lacy floral pattern, wide adjustable straps, supportive mesh lined cups, and sturdy elastic at the bust, this bralette is stretchy and stylish. It comes in classic black or white, as well as bright shades of blue, pink, and yellow. However, it's best to hand-wash this one. What fans say: "GET THIS BRA! so comfortable, so cute! I have never ever had a bra in my size fit both of those criteria before." Available sizes: XS - XL

6. A Trendy Racerback Bralette Savage x Fenty Bralette $29 | Amazon See On Amazon For a sportier look from a fan-favorite brand, this trendy racerback bralette is a super comfy choice. Made from cotton and spandex, it’s breathable and stretchy. The rose gold band shows off the Savage x Fenty logo with a bit of shimmer, while elastic on the inside keeps it in place. It’s machine-washable and available in the fun leopard print pictured here, as well as a black Savage x Fenty print pattern and a few solid colors. What fans say: "The fabric is very soft and thin but not see through. I also like the racerback style [it's] very sporty." Available sizes: XS - 3X

7. A Budget Padded Bralette You'll Want In Every Color Mae Lace Padded Bralette $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This comfortable padded bralette features cotton-lined cups with removable padding, offering light support that’s best suited for A through C cups. The nylon and spandex fabric provides stretch, and adjustable straps help you find the perfect fit. It comes in 11 colors, including neutrals like black and ivory, as well as pretty shades of purple, blue, coral, and more. The floral lace overlay and scalloped band give this bralette a luxe look for a super affordable price. Plus, it’s machine-washable. What fans say: "It doesn't pinch or itch, very soft material, tiny bit of padding, tight enough for a little support. And it's super cute!" Available sizes: XS - XL

8. A Sports Bralette That's Good For Working Out Gaiam Wireless Bralette $20 | Amazon See On Amazon For low- to medium-impact exercises, this sporty workout bralette with a strappy racerback offers support and moisture-wicking properties to keep you comfortable. It’s made from polyester and spandex so it’s soft and supportive, and it has removable pads so you can adjust it to your liking. This athletic bralette is machine-washable and available in black, gray, or blue with mesh trim, as well as several patterns. What fans say: "I wear an unusual size, so bra shopping is perpetually difficult. I also do a lot of yoga, so I need something that will keep me contained but that I can also get back off again at the end when I'm sweaty and sticky. This bra has become one of my favorites!" Available sizes: XS - XL

9. A High-Neck Bralette That's Great For Layering Mae High-Neck Bralette With Cutouts $17 | Amazon See On Amazon With its high neckline and cutouts, this comfy layering bralette is a show-stopping layering piece. It’s made from nylon and spandex for stretchiness and offers light support that’s best suited for A through C cups. In addition to the eye-catching cutouts, this bralette has a cute strappy criss-cross back. It’s machine-washable and available in more than 20 vibrant colors and designs including mesh and a floral cutout pattern. What fans say: "I love this bralette. I wear it with low cut shirts or sleeveless shirts that come too far down under the arms." Available sizes: XS - XL