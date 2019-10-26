The 7 Most Comfortable Bralettes

In general, bralettes tend to be more comfortable than traditional bras since they're completely wireless. That said, to find the most comfortable bralette you'll still want to be on the lookout for options made from soft, flexible fabrics so they won't irritate your skin. Some options like a soft microfiber bralette can even pull excess moisture from your skin to keep you cool and dry throughout the day.

It's also important to consider the support you need. For the maximum amount of comfort, you're going to want a supportive bra. Keep in mind: Since they're wire-free and less structured, bralettes tend to be less supportive overall. But, some of the best bralettes on the market feature no-inch bands to keep them in place, cup inserts, and adjustable straps for a perfect fit. And, if you often have difficulty getting the right support from your bralette, look for one with wider straps for more lift throughout the day.

Lastly, decide which styles you prefer. For example, bralettes often have stylish lacy designs that, while cute, can feel scratchier on your skin. If you want a lace bralette that doesn't itch, look for one with additional padding for a softer feel.

It's always a bit tricky buying intimates on the internet, so here's a roundup of some of the most comfortable bralettes to make it easy on you.

1. A Criss-Cross Bralette That's Super Comfortable HATOPANTS Triple Criss-Cross Front Bralette $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This criss-cross bralette features eye-catching design details without compromising on support. The bottom band fits snugly against your skin without any pinching or pulling, offering added support. The bralette itself is made from a blend of nylon and spandex so it keeps its shape all to hold you in, and the unique criss-cross design on the front is a great addition to a dress, tank, or V-neck shirt. Reviewers love how this bra adds a fun detail to tops. Even better, it comes in more than 40 different colors for you to choose from. What fans say: "I love this bra. It gives perfect support for a regular day. If [you're] doing HIIT, running or whatever and are a big girl it will not give the support needed. I love how comfortable it is, you forget your even wearing a bra." Available in sizes: Small - 3X

2. A Sweat-Wicking Bralette That's Seamless Boody Body EcoWear Women's Shaper Bra $17 | Amazon See On Amazon This sweat-wicking bralette keeps you cool all day long, no matter how hard you're hustling. It's made from thermoregulating fabrics and pulls excess moisture from your skin to keep you cool. There are no clasps, buckles, or wires on this bralette, so there's no chance of pinching your skin. Plus, the ribbed straps are just wide enough to stay in place without taking over your whole shoulder. In fact, one Amazon reviewer who can't stand bras in general, swears this is one of the most comfortable things she's ever worn. What fans say: "Wow. What a comfortable bra. Lightweight and cool. I spend a lot of time in tropical areas and its hard to find bras that are good for those climates - but this does the trick. Does not offer much support, but luckily I don't need it. Would be great as a sleeping bra too. After wearing twice, I ordered another one!" Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

3. A Comfortable Longline Bralette From Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Women's Invisibles Bralette $35 | Amazon See On Amazon For additional support, opt for a longline bralette like this one from Calvin Klein. Not only does it feature soft, wireless cups that have removable foam inserts, but the wide band at the bottom keeps this bralette from shifting and locks in your boobs for more lift and support. Like some others on this list, this bralette is completely seamless and has zero hooks or clasps to dig into your skin. Reviewers rave about how lightweight and virtually invisible this bralette looks and feels. You can get it in one of eight different colors, including a range of neutrals. What fans say: "As soon as I got it on I was amazed how comfortable it felt. I could easily forget I was wearing anything. The material is silky and lightweight, it seems very breathable. Although the fabric is very thin, it manages to hold the girls up pretty well and gives a nice shape without a bunch of padding." Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

4. A Wide-Strapped Lace Bralette That Doesn't Itch YIANNA Lace Bralette $17 | Amazon See On Amazon While not all lace bras are comfortable, this popular lace bralette is made from soft, stretchy fabrics infused with elastane that make it flexible without irritating your skin. It also features an elastic band in the straps and around the bottom to hold you in, and the wider detailed straps look super cute (and are so supportive) under a dress or tank. It comes in both neutral and brighter colors, ranging from pale pink to deep maroon to cream. What fans say: "This is the first time in a long time that I have worn anything but an underwire bra. THIS bra is sooo much more comfortable. Pretty, too." Available in sizes: Small - XX-Large

5. A Padded Lace Bralette With Thinner Straps Mae Women's Lace Padded Bralette $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only is this spaghetti-strapped bralette super cute, but it's actually quite supportive, too. It features two cotton-lined cups that give you a little lift while keeping you in place (this also cuts down on any scratchiness from the lace). The straps are super slim, making this bralette so versatile that you can wear it under a tank or cami. But, they still hold you up with a surprising amount of lift, all without digging into your skin. Reviewers love how just a little bit of padding gives this bralette a great shape. One note: The manufacturer says this bralette is best suited for cup sizes A to C. What fans say: "This is the second bra I have bought from Mae, and I think I am more impressed with this one than the last! It is extremely comfortable (more comfortable than some of the sports bras I own). I have smaller boobs, so I don't need a lot of support, but the padding is enough to keep my nipples from poking through. It's also super cute!" Available in sizes: X-Small - X-Large

6. A Hanes Convertible Bralette With Thousands Of Reviews Hanes Women's Convertible Bralette $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You can wear this versatile bralette in two different ways to mix and match with your outfits. You can go with vertical straps for a traditional look, or adjust them for a criss-cross look over your back. It's made from innovative ComfortFlex Fit fabric that stretches in four directions so it conforms to your curves and moves as you do. Plus, the hook closure is non-obtrusive and will ensure a perfect fit. More than 1,500 Amazon reviewers absolutely love this bra. What fans say: "This is one of these best things that has every happened to me. When this arrived at my front door I was a bit shocked... WELL LET ME TELL YA SOMETHING.... this bra is my favorite. This give the natural feel and look. It has all the support I need with it strangling me. I even forget I am wearing it." Available in sizes: Small - X-Large