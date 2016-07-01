I hit puberty young, and needless to say, I was the only third grader with full-fledged boobs. They haven’t gotten any smaller, either. Consequently, I’m the type who appreciates her underwire and padding, but there are also some great bras for people who hate bras.

Of course, the word “hate” here is an exaggeration of the “I’m moderately annoyed by these falling straps and pinching wires” scenario, because if you really hate bras, you shouldn’t wear them. Ever. Like, at all. That being said, while going braless is always a viable option for anyone and everyone, this guide is more for those who prefer to have a little extra support, but don’t ever want to compromise on their level of comfort. On second thought, everyone deserves that support-to-comfort scenario, but unfortunately, life (and bra shopping) isn’t always that easy.

The first thing you need to figure out is why you’re feeling uncomfortable in your bra. After that, it’s the most straightforward thing in the world. If you’re feeling constricted, go for something stretchier. If you’re getting pinched, skip the wire. If they make you sweat, find a material that’s breathable. Here are the best and most comfortable bras for all those scenarios and more.

1. Puma Seamless Sports Bra

For a bra that stays put and feels like nothing, go for a supportive sports bra like the Puma's seamless sports bra. It has removable cups, so you can go for more or less padding, but its stretchy material and racerback design contours to your body and keeps your straps up on your shoulders no matter what you’re doing.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “SUPER comfortable! I am a 36DDD and I got the medium. I wear them around the house and sometimes when I sleep - they're THAT comfortable and very easy to forget you're wearing them.”

2. Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra

The Bali wire-free bra provides a whole lot of support without any of the usual confines. It’s entirely seamless and has no wires, but the thick straps, four-way stretch, wide back, and comfortable padding help to keep you lifted and protected without any pinching or pain whatsoever.

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

One reviewer wrote: “Ordered 5 more of these in different colors. I live in them now. [...] WOW I will be getting rid of most of my old bras now.”

3. Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Bralette

For a lovely combination of beauty and comfort, go for the Smart & Sexy signature lace bralette. The all-over lace and longline band make it especially stylish, but it still has wide straps and soft, removable cups for some added support. It also comes in your choice of 10 different colors.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “I absolutely despise wearing a bra. [...] Being a 36F, it’s near impossible to find a good bralette. They’re either too tight, don’t support you enough, not visually appealing, show your nipples, etc. This is probably my favorite one.”

4. Carole Martin Full-Freedom Front Closure Bra

For a smoothing and lifting effect without any wires or padding, there’s this super-comfy bra style. It’s made from a soft combination of nylon and spandex to cradle you from all angles, but its front eye-hooks and thick straps ensure that this goes on easy and stays on easy all day.

Available sizes: 34 — 48

One reviewer wrote: “This bra is truly comfortable!!! I have rheumatoid arthritis (RA) which causes, among other things, inflammation in my rib cage. I've tried many bras, and I still wind up wearing layers to hide the fact that I can't tolerate a bra, With this bra I CAN tolerate a bra for hours and sometimes all day.”

5. YIANNA Criss-Cross Padded Sports Bra

If you prefer to see your bras as more of a fashion statement than anything else, check out this strappy bralette. It’s minimally padded (and the pads are removable) to give you a little bit of support, but wire-free for your comfort. The intricate strap design crosses over your back to dress up any outfit, and it comes in your choice of several colors.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

One reviewer wrote: “This sports bra is comfortable...like the type you can wear to work all day and then to the gym afterwards. [...] And SO cute! I love wearing tops with a keyhole back with this to show off the straps.”

6. Warner’s This Is Not A Bra Underwire Bra

Yes, this Warner's underwire bra has underwire, but because of its thick and stretchy seamless band, rounded full-coverage cups, and cushioned satin around the wire, you truly cannot feel this bra while it’s on. According to reviewers, it gives you tons of comfort, but without any of the inconveniences that come with confining bras — and it comes in tons of stylish colors.

Available sizes: 32D — 40D

One reviewer wrote: “This bra is the best combo of comfort/support/shape I've ever had. I've had it for about 3 [months] and worn it several days a week. It's comfortable whether you're hot or cold, moving or sitting, and holds up great to multiple washings. [...] The underwires don't dig in.”

7. Just My Size Smoothing Wire Free Bra

This smoothing wire-free bra uses a lightweight but durable double fabric and a thick band at the bottom to keep the girls covered and in place without any discomfort. The material is extra soft, the top has beautiful lace detailing, you won’t be able to see it under your clothes, and reviewers are thrilled.

Available sizes: 32C — 48SS

One reviewer wrote: “I wore one of these every day for more than a month (alternating between two bras of this style- not the same bra) before reviewing to be certain my initial impression was lasting. I am happy I can easily award 5 stars after trying out more than a DOZEN bras of differing brands (and prices) that were returned immediately.”

8. Warner’s Cloud 9 Wirefree Triangle

The Warner’s Cloud 9 bra doesn’t have any wires. It does have super soft fabric that glides against the skin, lightweight contour cups for moderate support, and a deep-V triangle shape for plunging necklines. It also has a rounded, U-shaped back that keeps the front-adjustable straps on your shoulders, so it’s no wonder this one has earned an overall 4.4 stars from over 5,000 reviewers.

Available sizes: 34A — 40C

One reviewer wrote: “You won't believe how comfortable this bra [...] It really looks like an underwire and does not have a thick side seam that digs in like similar bras”

9. Maidenform Sport Custom Lift Underwire Bra

Some people really can’t stand the sweating that comes with underwire bras, but the Maidenform Sport underwire bra is designed to support without the additional heat. Yes, it has wires and motion-control cup technology, but it also incorporates stretchy mesh fabric that breathes. The straps are both thick and adjustable, so you can wear them parallel to each other or criss-cross them for more support.

Available sizes: 34A — 38DD

One reviewer wrote: “This is my daily-wear bra of choice FOR LIFE. [...] I'm 38DD so my back kills me if a bra doesn't sit correctly, this bra provides support at all the right points. The straps are thick but soft and lined along the sides, so shoulder ruts are never an issue no matter how many hours I wear it.”

10. Torrid Lace Bandeau

If you’re looking for a great combination of stretch and support, look no further. The Torrid bandeau’s lace material is of great quality and contours to your shape, pushing your chest up without constricting anything. The straps are thin and unobtrusive, and people who say that it’s “hard to find a fitting bralette” have nothing but great things to say about this.

Available sizes: Large — 6X

One reviewer wrote: “I wear a 40DD and the 1X fit well; not too tight, not too loose. I bought it to go under a black and white sundress that has built-in support but I needed a little more to feel comfortable and this did the trick.”