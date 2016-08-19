Some days you just wake up with minimal patience and a very low tolerance for adulthood. These are the days when those wire-free but supportive bras really come in handy. Endless pinching, sliding, and chafing could very well send you over the edge on days like this — especially if you’re already dealing with breast tenderness from hormones, which is when I tend to give my wired-lingerie drawer a well-deserved “screw you.” While going to work braless is always an option, it’s not always the go-to one for bigger-chested girls who prefer coverage, so if you’re looking for great wire-free bras with tons of support and lift, look no further than these amazing bras listed here.

Fit and style are always pretty important while you’re shopping for comfortable bras, but in this instance, the build and the material of the bra are crucial, because that’s what’s going to give you shaping and lift now that the wires are gone. Look for bras with wide straps, thick bands, padded cups, or tight-knit stretch materials that you can rely on, so you can skip the pinching and instead glide comfortably through your day. If you’re having trouble finding bras in-store, shopping online for them can be really fruitful, granted you can find specific types of bras in more sizes with the click of a button.

1. Warner's Daisy Lace Wire-Free Bra

For comfortable support, check out this wire-free bra. It’s got reliable cups, beautiful lace designs, and a super soft material that keeps things smooth and comfortable. Plush lined cups add a little lift without uncomfortable underwire, and the minimalist plunge design means you can wear it with most necklines without feeling confined.

According to a fan: “I’ve been wearing this style bra for decades. It is SO comfortable, washes well and lasts a very long time.”

Available sizes: 34B — 40C

Available colors: 3

2. Bali Desire All Over Lace Wirefree Bra

This lacy wireless bra from Bali features lightly padded cups, adjustable straps, and a hook-and-eye closure to provide gentle support without any wires digging in. The bra is made from a stretchy blend of nylon and spandex. Plus, the straps are convertible, so you can wear this bra as a racerback style, too.

According to a fan: “I have searched and wasted money on so many bras trying to find a non-wire bra that would give great support. This is it! I bought two and then ordered a third one!”

Available sizes: Small — 3X; 34B — 42DD

Available colors and styles: 19

3. Playtex 18-Hour Sensational Sleek Wire-Free Bra

Satin lining, a back-smoothing design, breathability in the cups, and absolutely no wires in the Playtex 18-hour bra make sure that your bra is undetectable under clothing and remains comfortable all day. There are several colors and styles to choose from, and you can purchase two-packs in different color combinations.

According to a fan: “I love this bra as it is every bit as comfortable as the other [wire-free bras], but provides so much more support and shape, not to mention they hold up five times longer, too.”

Available sizes: 36B — 48DDD

Available colors: 8

4. Hanes X-Temp Foam Wire-Free Bra

You can’t have a list of wire-free bras without including a great sports bra that can be worn underneath anything. Hanes 'X-Temp' foam wire-free bra has built-in foam cups that shape you without wires, a bottom band that stays in place, and a breathable fabric that dries quickly and keeps you extra cool.

According to a fan: “This is my favorite bra! It stays in place, it's comfortable and it looks good [...] The fabric is super light and cool, it doesn't make me hot in warm weather.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 12

5. Warner's Cloud 9 Wire-Free Contour Bra

This one's so highly rated because people are loving its textured band, front adjustable hooks, and seamless padding. The fabric is soft and glides effortlessly underneath clothing, and some reviewers write it’s one of the only bras that fit them well.

According to a fan: “This bra is SO SOFT! [...] It fits perfect, the straps don’t hurt my back and has awesome support!”

Available sizes: 32A — 40C

Available colors: 20

6. Hanes Comfort Evolution Wire-Free Bra

Made with four-way stretch fabric, this wire-free bra moves with you, so you never feel constricted when you're wearing it. The full coverage bra features flexible foam cups for subtle shaping, along with an extra-wide band that's designed to stay in place without digging in.

According to a fan: “This is the only bra I've ever found that provides the coverage and support I need without making me miserable. I can wear these 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They don't give me a "uniboob" and they are padded enough.”

Available sizes: Small - 3X

Available colors and styles: 8

7. Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Bra

Featuring a pull-on, seamless design, this Calvin Klein wireless bra is made to disappear under clothing while providing light support. It’s made from super-soft microfiber with supportive bonded panels, and there are adjustable straps and removable pads so you can find the most comfortable fit.

According to a fan: “It gives a good amount of support, without discomfort. It is quite invisible, even when worn under a fitted rayon dress. I couldn't ask for more from a bra.”

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

8. Glamorise Wirefree Minimizer Bra

This beautiful wireless minimizer bra shapes and lifts without any wires or pads to help create a streamlined silhouette. The wide, padded straps are adjustable for the best fit and there’s a hook-and-eye closure. The breathable cotton-blend cups give you natural shape without constriction, and the sheer mesh and embroidery looks great.

According to a fan: “No underwire, no padding, and full coverage means you totally forget you even have this bra on. I'm a 40D and this bra keeps the girls up in a perky, comfortable position. No bulging from the sides, top, back, etc.”

Available sizes: 36C — 50I

Available colors: 4

9. Bali Comfort Revolution Wire-Free Bra

The Bali Comfort Revolution bra won’t dig, slip, or show, but it will lift and support as well as any wire bra. The cups are made with stretch foam that mold to your curves for the ideal fit, and the Comfort-U straps paired with the two-ply support band help to keep the bra snug, but comfortable.

According to fan: "The most comfortable bra I have ever owned. Soft but strong and durable. [Its] simple design is perfect.”

Available sizes: 32B — 42DD

Available colors and styles: 43

10. Warner's Elements Of Bliss Wire-Free Lift Bra

This 'Elements of Bliss' bra doesn’t have any wires, but it does have adjustable straps, a plunging V-neckline, and a wide band for tons of support. The light pads create a subtle lift and it has a soft lining to help enhance your all-day comfort.

According to a fan: "I am so surprised at how liberating it is not to have so much padding and wire poking me all day. I forget I have a bra on when I wear these."

Available sizes: 34A — 34D

Available colors and styles: 41

11. Hanes Oh So Light ComfortFlex Wirefree Bra

For a simple, everyday bra that wears great underneath T-shirts and feels like nothing, look no further than this lightweight wireless bra. It’s seamless and stretchy with a comfort band, hook-and-eye closure, and foam cups that lift and support, and it practically disappears under clothing.

According to a fan: “Wanted a regular t shirt bra to wear with work clothes. This is super comfy, great material even after washing and true to size.”

Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 5