Your gym, jogging, or yoga outfits don't necessarily have to be bland. If you're sick of standard sports bras and black leggings, the best
sexy workout clothes on Amazon can bring some style to your fitness wardrobe. The trick then becomes finding bras, tanks, leggings, or shorts that are as well-suited for moisture and movement as they are for fashion.
Oftentimes, designs like cutouts, strappy backs, and low necklines can actually get in the way of your workout. If you're looking for
trendy athleisure wear, that's entirely fine — but those searching for high-impact workout clothes should pay special attention to the fabric and features that amplify support and sweat-control.
Most workout clothes will be made from materials like nylon, spandex, rayon, and polyester. These fabrics are lightweight, breathable, and effective at wicking away moisture, so they can probably stand up to your workout. (If you find a strappy bra that's made from cotton, it's likely a
bralette meant for fashion and relaxation purposes.) Materials with ample stretch and mesh are also a good idea, because they provide compression and ventilation in spite of decorative qualities.
Finally, there are certain features that just make for a more practical piece of workout clothing. Hidden pockets, adjustable straps, removable padding, and high-impact capabilities will ensure that you're comfortable, supported, and equipped with your essentials. With all that in mind, here are the 18 best sexy workout pieces on Amazon.
1
A Breathable Strappy Sports Bra
While the
icyzone padded strappy bra is obviously built for style, it's also well-designed for comfort and breathability. Instead of a moisture-trapping fabric, this one is made from a soft, lightweight mesh that allows for optimal ventilation. It's also available in just about any color you can imagine. No wonder reviewers have given it an overall 4.3-star rating. "Finally found my perfect sports bra," one raves.
2
The Best Sexy Cutout Leggings
Longer leggings are typically better at wicking moisture along the entirety of the leg, but that doesn't mean you can't show a little skin.
SweatyRocks workout leggings are made with a high-stretch, comfortable fabric, and they feature a crisscross cutout all the way up to the mid-thigh. Buyers also love the high-waist fit and say, "These are the comfiest workout leggings I own." Get them in three different colors and six different sizes. Available sizes: XS — XXL
The sleeveless, flowy design and open back aren't the only features that make this one cool and comfortable. The
icyzone open-back workout top is also made from 95-percent rayon, which is "super soft" and "breathable," according to reviewers. The long hems can either be tied for more coverage, or left open for better airflow during a workout — and the top comes in nine stylish colors.
4
This Sports Bra With Straps In Front
With most strappy bras, the back gets all the eye-catching design features — not the case with the
Helisopus crisscross bra. This mild-compression top features keyhole detailing in the front and crisscrossed straps in the back, not to mention its padding is removable so you can personalize your level of lift. Reviewers say it's a little tight-fitting, so order a size up, but otherwise, "Super cute, fits great, provides good support and can be worn alone or under a top."
5
The Best Workout Thong, According To Reviewers
"Best thongs I've ever owned," says one reviewer, who notes that they're high-waisted like most workout pants, so they're the "only thongs" they've ever tried "that do not show underwear lines." Besides the invisibility factor,
Sexy Basics active sport thongs are also extremely stretchy, resistant to odors and moisture, and made from primarily cotton. They also come in various colors in value packs up to 12, so they can cost as little as $2.63 a pair. Available sizes: XS — 3XL
6
A Sexy High-Impact Sports Bra
High-impact sports bras are typically boxy and made from stiff, uncomfortable fabric. Instead, the
SYROKAN high-impact workout bra uses double layers of breathable mesh fabric and various interlocking straps to ensure minimal movement during your hardest workouts. "This sports bra is a game changer and at a great price," says one reviewer with a 36H chest. "Minimizes jiggle without suffocating me in the process. I will absolutely repurchase because this is honestly the holy grail of sports bras for me." Available sizes: XS — XXL
7
This Sling-Style Bra For Optimal Comfort
Oftentimes with strappy bras, reviewers find that the elastic bands cut into their skin, but the
icyzone sling sports bra is "soft and stretchy and comfortable." That's because, instead of tight-fitting straps, this one has overlapping sling bands made from the same moisture-wicking material as the rest of the bra. It also has a stay-put racerback design, removable cups, and an interior mesh lining. You can get this pick in almost 20 colors, including solid shades, dual-color designs, and eye-catching patterns.
8
The Highly-Rated One-Shoulder Bra
Few sports bras are this unique — or this highly-rated.
This piece from RUNNING GIRL has 4.3 stars, and reviewers are saying it's their "new favorite sports bra next to Lululemon." Its nylon mesh performance fabric wicks away moisture, its four-way stretch moves with you, and its removable cups allow you to personalize your support. Combine all this with the one-shoulder design and revealing front and back cutouts, and you've got one of the most "stylish and sexy" workout bras available.
9
The Best Scrunch Butt Leggings
High-waisted scrunch bum leggings are extremely trendy right now, and
this pair from SEASUM has reviewers raving, "good quality" and "probably the softest leggings ever." Even though they're long and moisture-wicking for workouts, they also feature a center scrunch to emphasize your behind. You can get them in various different colors, and a few even have unique features like pockets, cut-outs, a cinched waist, a bow, or a capri-cut.
Since the straps on this
SHAPERX strappy sports bra are significantly wider, reviewers say it offers much more "solid support" than other options. The unique X-shaped back not only keeps the straps on your shoulders while you move, but along with the removable pads and the compression fabric, it adds to the high-intensity capabilities. Finally, there's a mesh panel in the front for improved ventilation.
11
These Best-Selling Workout Shorts With Pockets
These number-one best-selling
compression shorts from Baleaf have gained ample recognition because they're opaque, moisture-wicking, and designed to stay in place while you move. They're offered in two lengths and loads of colors, but according to reviewers, one of the best features comes in the form of pockets you can actually use: "I wore them for the first time during a 10K race ... Not once did my phone pop out." Available sizes: XS — 3XL
12
A Twist-Back Shirt That Goes From Yoga To Brunch
From the front,
this yoga top looks like your basic tee. But the back boasts a sexy cutout along with a series of twisted knots, making it perfect for yoga, running, or Pilates. The top is lightweight and breathable for your sweatiest sessions, but so cute and casual, you can even wear it when you aren't working out. Available sizes: Small — X-Large
13
A Compression Crop Tank Top With A Built-In Bra
Whereas most workout tanks are loose and flowy, the
Move With You tank features compression fabric for a form-fitting design. It's made primarily from nylon and has a four-way stretch that moves with you while simultaneously wicking sweat away from your body. This top is available in tons of colors, and some even feature side cutouts and mesh keyholes. It can also be worn with or without a bra thanks to the removable pads.
14
The Most Comfortable Sports Bra For All-Day Wear
With its metallic Puma logo, branded crisscross straps, and removable cups, the
PUMA seamless sports bra is both "comfortable and beautiful." Thanks to its 8-percent spandex construction, it's especially stretchy to move with your body, and it's also seamless to prevent chafing.
"Seriously, unlike a lot of other sports bras, I can wear this all day without problems," says one reviewer. "The fit is nice, doesn't feel like it's going to impact my ribcage, and the support is also great."
With a 1-inch inseam, it really doesn't get much shorter than these
Cadmus gym shorts. That said, they're made with four-way stretch fabric, moisture-wicking capabilities, flat seams, and a wide waistband for optimal comfort. There's even a hidden pocket so you can stash away your key or your ID. Get them in red, or opt for packs of three in varying colors.
16
A Push-Up Sports Bra With A Hook-And-Eye Closure
With ample lift in the front and a strappy racer design in the back, the
CharmLeaks running bra is designed for both support and style. It's padded and has a hook-and-eye closure to offer the security of a standard bra, but its flat seams, quick-drying stretchy fabric, and well-ventilated design help to keep you cool and comfortable during your workout.
This bra comes in six colors and reviewers say, "Fits perfectly with great support."
17
A Plus-Size Strappy Bra
Made with four-way stretch fabric, a compression fit, and soft crossover cups, the
Core 10 Ballerina sports bra has reviewers raving, "best sports bra I own." It's offered in five colors and sizes up to a 3XL — plus the unique wrap design and loop straps beg to be seen under open-back tops and scoop necklines. Available sizes: XS — 3XL
18
These Leggings With Thousands Of Glowing Reviews
The
90 Degree By Reflex Power Flex leggings are form-fitting, high-waisted, and ideal for working out, but the real selling point comes with the ample selection of color choices. Match any sports bra or top with dozens of options like Alpine Iris, Carbon Blue, English Rose, and Violet Storm. Buyers love them because they're squat-proof, extremely breathable, and shockingly affordable — not to mention the hidden pocket comes in handy. Available sizes: XS — XXL Bustle may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently from Bustle's editorial and sales departments.